Life. Style. Etc.

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

I start my chat with Jamie by asking how he came to interior design.

“Well, if you ask my mother, she would tell you I’ve been at this my whole life,” he said. “All my part-time summer jobs growing up were assisting plumbers and electricians, and helping my dad renovate my childhood home, one room at a time. I once repainted my mom’s bedroom with exterior paint when she was out and spoiled her new carpets.”

He added: “Construction and design were always in the cards for me, but I did not know that interior design was a career path at all until I ended up at a BCIT information session for marketing, and took interest in an interior design program.”

What aspect of his work fires him up the most?

“I love space planning and function when working on older or new homes—working out how the family will function in the home today and in the future. When you get it just right, it’s like winning at Tetris.”

Jamie is passionate about being a designer, business owner and team leader, but he said that travel has been the biggest catalyst for learning.

“I love heading into a new area and soaking up the culture and different ways of living. My partner has a goal to touch each continent and he’s only got two to go.”

“One foot in front of the other” is the mantra that Jamie keeps going back to when he needs direction to complete a daunting task.

“It’s something a personal trainer told me many years ago about an upcoming run. When I’m faced with tasks that look like they will never be completed, I take the mindset of one foot in front of the other, and this helps break them down so I can take them on.”

And what’s the best life lesson he’s recently learned?

“It has to be to stop comparing myself to others. It’s hard, very hard, to stay on track. Social media these days can be so crushing when comparing yourself to perfection. Every day I try to make a conscious effort to not compare myself to others.”

When it comes to style, Jamie said good style is timeless: “It can be bold, it can be simple, have lots of personality yet be timeless. That to me is good style and good design, and we can work into any space of the home.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: James Dean.

Favourite artist: At the moment, Mr Doodle.

Piece of art: Crushing on Wendy Jia.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Industrie Clothing.

Favourite musician: Elton John.

Era of time that inspires your style: 1950s.

Favourite local restaurant: Bartholomew Bar.

Favourite cocktail or wine: An Old Fashioned (any style).

Album on current rotation: Bohemian Rhapsody, A Night at the Opera, Queen.

Favourite city to visit: Chicago.

Favourite hotel: Autograph Collection by Marriott.

Favourite app: MasterClass ( if you can call it an app).

Favourite place in the whole world: My bed.

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Blazer, T-shirt, chinos.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Duer straight cut, dark wash.

Current go-to clothing item: Italian blazer.

Favourite pair of shoes: Adidas Superstar.

Best new purchase: Vancouver Apparel Flexfit Cap (silver).

Favourite day-bag: Matt & Nat backpack.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes and cufflinks.

Favourite work tool: My MacBook Pro is my life. Lost without it.

Sunglasses: Square acetate-frames.

Scent: Mont Blanc Presence Eau de Toilette.

Favourite skincare product: Kiehl’s Facial Fuel.

Favourite hair product: Kevin Murphy Rough Rider.

Reading Material

What you read online for style: @stylishgridgame.

Fave print magazine: Wallpaper.

Fave style blog: www.manofmany.com.

Coffee table book/photography book: Design of the 20th Century by Charlotte and Peter Fiell.

Last great read: Give and Take by Adam Grant.

Book currently reading: Measure What Matters by John Doerr.

Fave book of all time: I Feel Bad About My Neck by Nora Ephron.

