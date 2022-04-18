Model Zen May photographed by Lia Crowe

Me, Myself and I

Menswear fashion, multiplied

  • Apr. 18, 2022 8:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Lia Crowe Styling by Sarah D’arcey

Do a double take on this season’s menswear coats, which stand out with creative details and Crayola-style colours. Create looks purely to delight yourself because it has never been a better time to make friends with the self and revel in one’s own company.

Jacket: Comme des Garçons, $4,500.

Pants: Valentino Neon Camo track pants, $1,955.

Jacket: Valentino Neon Camo puffer jacket, $2,960.

Pants: Valentino Neon Camo track pants, $1,955.

Mesh top: stylist’s own.

Jacket: Balenciaga ultra marine coat, $3,800.

Pants: JW Anderson tapered strawberry fleece joggers, $770.

Hat: Granville Island Hat Shop, $60.

Jacket: Balenciaga logo collar leather jacket with genuine shearling lining, $6,590. Background: Balenciaga black and red hooded blanket coat, $2,290.

Vest: Amiri hooded down puffer vest, $1,937.

Shorts: Amiri heart-printed swim trunks, $570.

Shoes: Vans, $99.

Socks: Hugo Boss.

Bucket hat: Le 31 from Maison Simons, $19.

Bottega Veneta packable oversize down puffer jacket, $4,270.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Model: Zen May

All fashion from Nordstrom Canada unless otherwise noted.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Fashion

