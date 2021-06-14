Lindsay Holt shows off her tattoos for a Secrets and Lives interview for Boulevard Vancouver. Don Denton photograph

Secrets and Lives with Lindsay Holt

Inked accountant defies stereotypes

  • Jun. 14, 2021 10:50 a.m.
  • Life

– Words by Angela Cowan Photography by Don Denton

With Hollywood-style long blonde hair and a killer smile, Lindsay Holt isn’t exactly the stereotypical picture of a lifelong accountant, but the mom of two got into the numbers business straight out of high school, and has been regional controller for Black Press Media for the last five years.

She recently made headlines when she decided to enter the Inked Cover Girl 2021 contest, and showed off her substantial tattoos in the hopes of winning $25,000.

Her two full sleeves, large thigh tattoo and several more pieces nabbed her a spot in the quarter finals, and while she was disappointed not to get the top prize, the whole experience was an interesting stretch outside the box.

“It was fun—and it was a little stressful,” she says, laughing. “It was just about getting out of my comfort zone. I had all these new tattoos, and I had gotten in pretty good shape over the COVID-19 period.”

Lindsay got her first tattoo at 18—“It’s a typical lower-back tattoo,” she says with a laugh—and slowly added more pieces to her feet, then her shoulder. But her passion for getting inked really kicked in when she finally got a piece done by well-known tattoo artist Disa Raven.

Lindsay had seen Disa’s work on Instagram and instantly fell in love.

“A year before I had messaged her with what I wanted, and had no response,” she says, explaining that the radio silence isn’t unusual with highly sought-after artists. “She’s very popular, and she’s very, very good at what she does.”

Never one to give up, Lindsay took a chance and sent one more Hail Mary message, and managed to get in, setting up a realistic botanically themed half sleeve.

“Once I got Disa’s work, seeing how realistic it looked and how much I loved it, then it was kind of an addiction,” she says.

And while some of her pieces have sentimental threads—a chickadee for her grandpa and a dragonfly for her mom—many of them have come straight from the artist’s imagination.

So what is it about tattoos she loves so much?

“It makes you stand out, makes you a little different,” she says after a moment. “It’s a little something different in how you’re set apart, and the way you’re set apart. Even everyone with tattoos, they all have something different.”

The 7 Sins

Envy:

Whose shoes would you like to walk in?

I thought long and hard about this one and realized I don’t particularly wish to walk in anyone’s shoes. At first I thought of some celebrities whose lives might be fun to experience, but nobody’s life is as glamorous as it seems. I would love to experience the carefree life, a slower-paced lifestyle without the busy day-to-day hustle, but only for a moment.

Gluttony:

What is the food you could eat over and over again?

Cheesecake! Any and all types. I have a major sweet tooth and cheesecake hits the spot every single time!

Greed:

You’re given $1 million that you have to spend selfishly. What would you spend it on?

I would definitely go on an extended vacation, to a place with the little huts on the water. Maybe Bali. Somewhere warm and relaxing.

Wrath:

Pet peeves?

Where do I even start? Two major ones that come to mind are people that leave their shopping carts in the middle of the aisle of grocery stores (why?) and slow drivers in the left lane. Please just move over! I could go on… and on and on.

Sloth:

Where would you spend a long time doing nothing?

I could spend hours and hours lying on a white sandy beach in the sun, listening to the ocean. A Hawaiian beach sounds perfect!

Pride:

What is the one thing you’re secretly

proud of?

Myself. I don’t openly admit it, but I am proud of myself. Proud of my consistent hard work, my perseverance, my drive, my effort and my self-motivation. But don’t tell anyone.

Lust:

What makes your heart beat faster?

Nothing gets my heart going like getting tattooed. Something about the finality of it, the excitement of a new piece, the anticipation of the pain. I have spent a lot of hours being tattooed, but the thrill is always the same. The best feeling!

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionLifestyleStyle

Just Posted

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League met for their AGM and announced a number of new initiatives, new awards and changes in their executive committee, as well as the starting date for the 2021-22 season. Paul Rodgers file.
KIJHL announces start dates for 2021-22 season

Season set to begin Oct. 1 with league still following all health guidelines

Calvin Dickson photo.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for East Kootenay

Conditions favourable for the development of thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is looking into a Castlegar incident. File photo
Police watchdog investigating Castlegar incident

IIO: Woman sustained a reportedly self-inflicted injury

After being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Wasa Triathlon is being organized for August. Bulletin file photo.
Information released for Gerick Sports Wasa Triathlon scheduled for August

In 2020 the COVID pandemic forced the Gerick Sports Wasa Triathlon to… Continue reading

The latest EKASS survey confirms a steady decline in substance use among EK youth over the years. (image compilation via Pixabay)
Latest survey shows steady decline in adolescent substance use over the years

Starting in 2002, the survey has been conducted every two years to monitor changes in substance use patterns, attitudes and behaviors amongst East Kootenay youth.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, assistant deputy speaker at the B.C. legislature, presides over committee discussions. The legislature is completing its delayed spring session this week, with most MLAs participating by video conference. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

Only 68 new cases recorded Monday, four additional deaths

B.C. ambulance station in Revelstoke is expected to get a new system called the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) this fall. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. ambulance changes could put Revelstoke residents at risk, warn local paramedics

Paramedics said to expect a substantial increase in ambulance response time starting this fall

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. watching U.K.’s COVID struggles but don’t think province will see similar pitfalls

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP say that Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
Pair charged in Saskatchewan Mountie’s death make first court appearance

Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over Saturday morning

David and Collet Stephan leave for a break during an appeal hearing in Calgary on Thursday, March 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Appeal Court rejects stay for Alberta couple facing third trial in son’s death

Pair accused in their earlier trials of not seeking medical attention for their son sooner

Most Read