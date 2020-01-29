Texture rich

– Styling by Jen Evans Photograhy by Lia Crowe
Scratchy, soft, rough and smooth. Winter wear is built on mixed-and-matched textures, rich in feel and delightful in colour and print. Boulevard enjoys an inspiring day on the incredible grounds and gardens of Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. Have fun with your look this winter: layer, add, embellish… oh, and put a belt on it!
Jacket ($279) and pants ($159) by InWear from Hughes Clothing; gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren and bag ($490) by Alexander Wang from Turnabout; belt ($210) by BBelt and scarf ($99) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; boots (model’s own) and head scarf (stylist’s own).
Coat ($395) by Velvet from Tulipe Noire; pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique; vest ($50) by Philip Lim; bracelets and scarf (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Cardigan jacket ($190) by Pink Martini, V-neck sweater ($295) by HARRISWILSON and belt ($105) by BRAVE, all from Tulipe Noire.
Gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren from Turnabout; multi-coloured sweater ($395) by Cinque and plaid pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique.
Sweater ($310) by des petits hauts, coat ($450) by Circolo 1901 and dress ($239) by Part Two, all from Bagheera Boutique; belt and earrings (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Makeup and hair: Jen Clark
Model: Theana Jordann
Production and styling assistant: Vellar Chou
Photographed on location at Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. A huge thank you to the team at Royal Roads for hosting our team for the day.
Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram
Just Posted
Leak in WFP roof disrupts play during first day of Curling Championships
The first day of the BC Curling Championships sustained a disruption of… Continue reading
Opening ceremonies celebrate 2020 BC Curling Championships
The 2020 BC Curling Championships got underway in Cranbrook Tuesday, January 28,… Continue reading
Kimberley Arts Council applying for CBT grant for mural installation at Centre 64
If the grant is successful, local artist Joseph Cross will be featured on the south wall of Centre 64.
Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club celebrate sale of course
PIE officially assumed control of the course on January 13.
VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus
China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths
Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead
The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca
Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke
Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city
‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town
Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached
‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin
Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003
Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint
A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria
Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief
Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday
RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’
The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary
Most Read
-
Purcell International Education, Kimberley Golf Club celebrate sale of course
PIE officially assumed control of the course on January 13.
-
Second annual Flannel Fest coming up in Kimberley
The family-friendly event takes place over the Valentines Day weekend.
-
Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies
Recent studies suggest overall bird population has slid by three billion since 1970
-
INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019
The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island
-
VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus
China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths
-
Former UN committee member defends stance on B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline
First Nations LNG Alliance accused UN committee, human rights watchdog of not doing their research
-
Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane
Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee