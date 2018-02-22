City culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community, the City of Cranbrook has culled 50 deer from the urban herd over the past two months.

According to the city, 30 mule deer and 20 white-tail deer were killed, with 1852 pounds of game meat donated and distributed to three local non-profit organizations for human consumption. All meat preparation was conducted by qualified butchers and processed in facilities inspected and approved by both Interior Health and the Ministry of Forest, Land and Natural Resource Operations (MFLNRO).

The antlers, hooves and hides were donated to the aq’am community.

A wildlife permit was issued to the City on October 16, 2017 by MFLNRO valid from December 1, 2017 to March 15, 2018, allowing for 50 animals to be removed.

The City targeted very specific areas of the community for deer removal, based on public complaints of deer aggression received in 2017 by both the City of Cranbrook and the provincial toll-free Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line.

Priority areas identified by the local Conservation Officer Service were also important factors in helping the City determine clover trap locations. The majority of the deer removed were captured in more central areas of the community where deer aggression complaints were most abundant over the past two years.

Based on the results of this recent population control effort, most of the public complaints appear to have been around aggressive white-tail deer, not mule deer, which historically have been reported to be the more aggressive of the two species.

The City of Cranbrook remains committed to continuing to manage the urban deer population through a combination of population reduction and public education. The City continues to work hard to meet the expectations of residents around urban deer management in the community and appreciates the patience and understanding of the public as this important work continues.

Previous story
Council discusses January Bylaw and Animal Control report
Next story
Police arrest two at Fort Steele interchange

Just Posted

City culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading

Police arrest two at Fort Steele interchange

Stolen firearms and drugs found in vehicle

Council discusses January Bylaw and Animal Control report

Tickets issued for parking restrictions; warnings issued for feeding deer.

Wild Ideas: Home-scale Solar Power

Wildsight hosting event on home-scale solar power

It’s playoff hockey time

Josh Lockhart looks at the first round matchup; Kimberley vs Fernie

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

B.C. government announces court reference on proposed diluted bitumen restriction

UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

B.C. family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

Staff alleged to have said they were taking cat for bath, then replaced her with robotic stuffed toy

Most Read