COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Joseph Creek Village

Interior Health has reported one resident death due to COVID-19 at Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook, as an outbreak was declared over by the province on Friday (Feb. 4).

The outbreak, first reported on Monday, Jan. 17, included 21 cases of 12 staff and nine residents, according to Interior Health.

As of Friday’s update, there are 58 facility outbreaks across the province, 17 of which are in Interior Health.

One outbreak at Crest View Village in Creston, also reported on Jan. 17, remains ongoing, while another outbreak at Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar was declared on Jan. 31.

Friday’s update from the province noted that 946 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, 139 of which are in critical care. In Interior Health, that breaks down to 167 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 31 in critical care.