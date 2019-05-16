Galloway Lumber sold to new owners

Family-run business for the past 75 years has been sold

Galloway Lumber, a business owned and operated by the Nelson family for the last 75 years, has been sold to new owner Brian Fehr.

Fehr took ownership on April 1, 2019 and at the time the plant had 25 of a total 22 employees working and plans in place to retool the mill into a fabricating shop, sawmill timber mill and a cross laminated timber plant within the next couple of years.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is a wood panel product made from gluing layers of solid-sawn lumber together. It is similar to plywood but with distinctively thicker laminations, which can be made into many products including large floor and wall panels.

All but a few employees were initially laid off, with plans to call back more over a period of several months, with an increase to 80 employees possible over the next couple of years.

The United Steelworkers Local 1-405, who represent the 44 employees of Galloway Lumber, “has been working closely with the company to agree on how to go forward with an emphasis on returning as many employees to work as soon as possible,” said Doug Singer, Local 1-405 president in Cranbrook.

“It has been very tough for our members that are laid off, not knowing what the future really holds at this point and when they will return to work. The potential for this new operation for our members, their families and the surrounding communities could be very positive, so both parties are working very hard to make this a success,” Singer added.

Previous story
Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society accepts BC Heritage Award
Next story
Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Calgary

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP replace Mrs. Watson’s stolen flower basket

She had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society accepts BC Heritage Award

The society won the award for Outstanding Distinguished Service.

Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Calgary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons… Continue reading

City of Kimberley, Fire Department to practice large-scale emergency exercise

The simulated emergency will take close Jim Ogilvie Way for much of the day on Thursday, May 23.

Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new Board Members

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

No-stopping zone implemented for highway stretch through Kootenay National Park

Two day use areas also closed in order to reduce human-wildlife conflict for feeding bears

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read