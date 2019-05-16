Galloway Lumber sold to new owners

Galloway Lumber, a business owned and operated by the Nelson family for the last 75 years, has been sold to new owner Brian Fehr.

Fehr took ownership on April 1, 2019 and at the time the plant had 25 of a total 22 employees working and plans in place to retool the mill into a fabricating shop, sawmill timber mill and a cross laminated timber plant within the next couple of years.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is a wood panel product made from gluing layers of solid-sawn lumber together. It is similar to plywood but with distinctively thicker laminations, which can be made into many products including large floor and wall panels.

All but a few employees were initially laid off, with plans to call back more over a period of several months, with an increase to 80 employees possible over the next couple of years.

The United Steelworkers Local 1-405, who represent the 44 employees of Galloway Lumber, “has been working closely with the company to agree on how to go forward with an emphasis on returning as many employees to work as soon as possible,” said Doug Singer, Local 1-405 president in Cranbrook.

“It has been very tough for our members that are laid off, not knowing what the future really holds at this point and when they will return to work. The potential for this new operation for our members, their families and the surrounding communities could be very positive, so both parties are working very hard to make this a success,” Singer added.