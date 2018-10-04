Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Program underway

Healthy Kimberley will soon be launching the Kimberley Food Recovery Project, which will help to reduce food acquisition costs of partner agencies, including the local food bank, through a Food Waste Recovery Depot.

Columbia Basin Trust recently announced their Social Grant recipients, and Healthy Kimberley is one of them, receiving just over $95,000 for the program.

Dr. Ilona Hale explained that Healthy Kimberley is working with the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank, community agencies, and stakeholders to implement the project.

“The project will reduce food insecurity, increase nutritional value of current offerings distributed to community members and reduce the amount of food materials disposed of in our local landfill,” said Hale. “The project will accept primarily perishable foods (fruits, vegetables, dairy etc.) which our Food Bank currently is unable to accept. Community organizations that require food can access this centralized depot. Food that cannot be diverted to community organizations will be composted. The feasibility of diverting donated food waste to local farmers and making it available to individuals at low or no cost will also be explored.”

Food Recovery Project Coordinator Dandice Mueller says that the Health Centre has been determined as the “Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot” and will open some time mid-November.

“We will start small with recovering from one donating partner, Save on Foods, and broaden our pick ups from donating partners as we increase volunteer capacity, as well as fridges and freezers to store the perishables,” said Mueller. “All donated food will be inspected, sorted and stored by following food safety regulations.

“We are planning for a zero waste program, distributing food that is unfit for human consumption to farms(animal feed) and composting programs. It has been estimated that up to 30% of waste in Canadian landfills is rotting food, which creates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. Diverting food from the landfill for human or animal consumption, as well as composting can have immense environmental impacts.”

She adds that a similar program “Food Connect” in Revelstoke has been running for almost 3 years, they were able to divert over 70,000 lbs of food waste in their first year, and have continued to increase their capacity over time.

“We will be learning for their experience, as well as reaching out to other successful programs in Golden, Kamloops and Nanaimo,” said Mueller.

The Food Recovery Program is looking for volunteers to help reduce the amount of food ending up in the landfill, while providing healthier options to those in need and reducing food purchasing budgets for various organizations in the Kimberley area (Meadowbrook, Marysville, St. Mary’s Lake area).

“There are opportunities to pick up food (which will require some lifting and an appropriate vehicle) and deliver to the depot, as well as opportunities to help weigh, sort and store food at the depot. The program will rely on community volunteers and we are excited to expand as our capacity allows,” Mueller explained. “We are also seeking fridge/freezer and deep freeze donations.”

To donate, volunteer or find out more about the program contact Mueller at 250.255.6494 or email healthykimberleyfrd@gmail.com.



