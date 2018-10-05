Kimberley Mayor headed to China with Purcell International Education

Duncan MacLeod of PIE and Mayor Don McCormick at the Cranbrook International Airport for their flight to China on Friday morning. (Don McCormick file).

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick and Duncan MacLeod of Purcell International Education (PIE) are headed to China this morning. The two are meeting with potential investors regarding a proposed $50 million full-time education school in Kimberley.

McCormick hopes that he and MacLeod will secure investment so plans for the school can begin. He says that without funding there can be no plans set in motion.

The three major factors affecting investors’ decisions, says McCormick, are dollars, safety of kids, and the diversity of students.

He adds that PIE would need 40 to 50 acres of land on which to build their campus, and the development would be phased over several years.