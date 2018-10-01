Kimberley students attend COTR trades expo

On Thursday, September 20, College of the Rockies and Air Liquide brought together industry representatives, students, and members of the public at a Trades Expo aimed at raising awareness about trades training and the importance of industry in the region.

More than 90 high school students from Cranbrook and Kimberley attended the event, which was held at College of the Rockies’ new Patterson Hall trades training facility. Among the latest trades-related technologies on display was a CNC plasma cutter, which takes two-dimensional drawings and cuts the design in metal using computer numerical control. Here, Vince Tucker from Hypertherm demonstrates the design capabilities of a plasma cutter.