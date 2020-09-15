Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson named new leader of Christian Heritage Party of BC

Television and online personality acclaimed as new leader at party AGM in Abbotsford on Monday

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson was named the new leader of the Christian Heritage Party of BC at the party’s annual general meeting in Abbotsford on Monday. (Submitted)

Television and online personality Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson is the new provincial leader of the Christian Heritage Party of BC.

The former co-host of the national daily show The 700 Club Canada was acclaimed as the leader of the CHP-BC during its annual general meeting in Abbotsford on Monday.

“I’m going to need your help,” she said to those gathered following her acceptance of the position. “What I see in Canada is a lack of courage; we need people with the courage to stand for what’s right; you had the courage to embrace a party that has the word ‘Christian’ in its name; imagine what kind of courage that takes today. But in Canada, most of us follow the love of our neighbours and peace.”

CHP national leader Rod Taylor stated his confidence in the new provincial leader.

“Laura-Lynn has already paid a price for her bold convictions and has shown her integrity in declaring the truth, even when it is rejected by hostile leftist ideologues,” he said.

She most recently ran for The People’s Party of Canada in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding in Alberta for the 2019 Canadian federal election. She finished fourth in that race, earning 3.6 per cent of the vote.

Thompson also ran in the Burnaby South riding during that area’s 2019 federal by-election. She finished fourth place in that race and earned 10.65 per cent of the vote. Back in 2018 she ran for a spot on the Burnaby school board and finished 11th out of 13 candidates.

She made local headlines in 2018 after claiming that more than 100 students walked out of a school presentation about sexuality and gender at Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Secondary School. The Abbotsford School District later stated that the walkout did not occur.

The CHP-BC earned 0.17 per cent of the vote in the 2017 B.C. provincial general election.

