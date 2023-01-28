Living Lakes seeking public input on water concerns in East Kootenay

Living Lakes Canada is starting public engagement around water concerns and priorities in the Upper Kootenay Hydrologic Region which essentially covers the surrounding regions of Cranbrook, the communities of aq’am and Tobacco Plains, Wasa and Jaffray.

They will be hosting four community meetings in Wasa Lake (February 8, 7-8:30 pm), Cranbrook (February 9, 2-3:30 pm), Jaffray (February 21, 2-3:30 pm) and Online via Zoom (March 8, 2-3:30 pm).

These meetings will be interactive sessions where participants can provide their feedback on local water concerns and monitoring priorities and ask questions about the Columbia Basin Water Monitoring Framework project.

The feedback will help inform selection of water monitoring sites for an upcoming Living Lakes Canada project to track climate impacts on water.

Disappearing glaciers, record-breaking summer temperatures, prolonged dry periods and extreme flooding all have serious repercussions for communities and ecosystems and have caused concern among East Kootenay residents about community water supply.

“Understanding the impact of climate change on the East Kootenay water supply is crucial for making important decisions on how to monitor changes to streams, creeks, rivers and lakes in the area,” said Nowell Berg, Upper Kootenay Local Reference Group Coordinator for the project. “People are invited to attend a public meeting to share their knowledge and concerns about water in the region.”

For those unable to attend any of the meetings, feedback can be submitted through an online survey tool. To register either for a meeting or to receive the online survey, visit www.livinglakescanada.ca/cbwmf or contact Local Reference Group Coordinator Nowell Berg at uk.lrg@livinglakescanada.ca.



