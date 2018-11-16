News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Vandals destroy excavator at Wasa Transfer Station

The Regional District of East Kootenay is looking for answers after an excavator was set to flame at the Wasa Transfer station.

The machine has been deemed a total loss and the RDEK is hoping someone who may have been using the site, or knows the vandals involved, may be able to help identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Solid Waste Superintendent Jim Penson at 250.489.2791.

Woman found in Cranbrook park pronounced deceased

Cranbrook RCMP have confirmed the death of a Cranbrook woman after she was found at McKinnon Park. She was taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital where attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. Sgt. Hector Lee says the incident is non-criminal and the investigation has come to a close.

Plans announced for RavenStone Viking Village

A Calgary-based viking settlement group is hoping to build a permanent full-time viking village in the Kimberley area.

Jen Silverhorse is the brains behind the project, and says that the village would showcase building styles, clothing examples, customs and technologies that span the range of the viking age.