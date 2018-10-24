November is flu shot month

Get your free flu shot in Kimberley on Nov. 8 and 22, 2018.

With winter on the way, Interior Health (IH) is advising Kimberley residents to protect themselves and those around them against influenza (flu) by getting their annual flu shot.

The flu shot is available through your local pharmacist, health-care provider, First Nations community health nurses, or your local health unit.

Flu shots will be available in Kimberley come November. IH clinics will begin the first week of November and continue throughout the month.

In Kimberley, you can get your flu shot at Centennial Centre on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or at the Kimberley Health Centre (260 – 4th Ave.) on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 from 1p.m. to 5:30p.m.. Shoppers Drug Mart also offers flu shots during regular business hours. Be sure to bring your care card with you.

IH says it is important to protect yourself, as the flu is a serious and contagious respiratory infection that can lead to hospitalization and death in severe cases.

The infection spreads when a person comes into contact with droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes. Symptoms of influenza may include fever, aches, fatigue, headaches, muscle pain, runny nose, sore throat and cough.

According to IH, flu shots are safe, easy to get and free for those at risk and their household contacts.

The people at the greatest risk of influenza related complications are adults and children with underlying health conditions, residents of nursing homes and other chronic care facilities, people 65 years of age and older, children under 60 months of age, pregnant women and Aboriginal people.

Generally, the flu shot offers protection against two influenza viruses (presently an H1N1 and H3N2 virus), says IH, and one influenza B virus. This year, two additional quadrivalent vaccines are available and intended for children 6 months to 17 years of age.

IH says you can also reduce your risk of illness by preventing the spread of germs with the following tips:

· Wash your hands frequently throughout the day, especially after coughing or sneezing;

· Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue;

· Stay home if you are sick; and

· If your children are sick, keep them home from daycare and schools.

For more information or to find another location for the flu shot, visit www.interiorhealth.ca.

