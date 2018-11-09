Regional news recap

The top stories in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

USW forestry workers headed for mediation

At the end of October, United Steelworker members in the southern interior, working in the forestry industry, returned a 98 per cent strike vote.

This week, the Steelworkers announced that talks will go to mediation through the B.C. Labour Relations Board following the inability to agree on a new collective agreement. Jeff Bromley from the Steelworkers says the locals involved include 738 members in the East Kootenay.

Talks are scheduled for November 14, 15 and 16 in Kelowna.

Shorter hours announced for Nelway, Carson border crossings

Travellers visiting the United States will have a little less time to cross the border beginning later this month.

The Nelway crossing south of Salmo and the Carson point-of-entry southwest of Grand Forks are changing their operating hours. The new schedule will be 8a.m. to 8p.m., seven days a week, including holidays.

Previously, the borders were open until midnight. The Paterson crossing south of Rosalind will remain open 24 hours a day.

Consultation continues for proposed tourism tenure

A proposed 70,000 hectare adventure tourism tenure west of Kimberley is still under review from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The Lower Kootenay Band (yaqan nuʔkiy) and Outdoor Recreation company Retallack have partnered to submit a joint application for an adventure tourism tenure in the Purcell Mountains.

The consultation period for feedback to the provincial government closed on July 15.

A spokesperson for FLNRORD said that a decision has not been made yet, and consultation with other First Nations continues to be ongoing.

Didn’t get your referendum voting package?

The initial mail-out for referendum voting packages is now complete. Eligible voters who did not receive a package have until midnight on November 23 to request a package. To request a voting package visit the Elections BC website, or call them at 1-800-661-8683. The deadline to submit is November 30, 2018.

Previous story
Canadian painter Bev Tosh shares her series paying tribute to war brides
Next story
Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Just Posted

Snowmaking has begun at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The ski hill’s tentative opening day is Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

New local comedy sketch group debuts at Green Door in Kimberley

Comedy Circus Collective is a new troupe made up of local actors and comedians.

Kimberley wins the Shaky Legs tournament

The Kimberley EssoB’s ladies hockey team were the winners of the Creston… Continue reading

Sad Clowns And Hillbillies

John Mellencamp and his band rock Cranbrook

Regional Midget Ice take 3 of 4 points over weekend

For the Bulletin East Kootenay Regional Midget Ice were in action this… Continue reading

Regional news recap

The top stories in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir

Michelle Obama says she had a miscarriage and used IVF to conceive girls

Most Read