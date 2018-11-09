Regional news recap

USW forestry workers headed for mediation

At the end of October, United Steelworker members in the southern interior, working in the forestry industry, returned a 98 per cent strike vote.

This week, the Steelworkers announced that talks will go to mediation through the B.C. Labour Relations Board following the inability to agree on a new collective agreement. Jeff Bromley from the Steelworkers says the locals involved include 738 members in the East Kootenay.

Talks are scheduled for November 14, 15 and 16 in Kelowna.

Shorter hours announced for Nelway, Carson border crossings

Travellers visiting the United States will have a little less time to cross the border beginning later this month.

The Nelway crossing south of Salmo and the Carson point-of-entry southwest of Grand Forks are changing their operating hours. The new schedule will be 8a.m. to 8p.m., seven days a week, including holidays.

Previously, the borders were open until midnight. The Paterson crossing south of Rosalind will remain open 24 hours a day.

Consultation continues for proposed tourism tenure

A proposed 70,000 hectare adventure tourism tenure west of Kimberley is still under review from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The Lower Kootenay Band (yaqan nuʔkiy) and Outdoor Recreation company Retallack have partnered to submit a joint application for an adventure tourism tenure in the Purcell Mountains.

The consultation period for feedback to the provincial government closed on July 15.

A spokesperson for FLNRORD said that a decision has not been made yet, and consultation with other First Nations continues to be ongoing.

Didn’t get your referendum voting package?

The initial mail-out for referendum voting packages is now complete. Eligible voters who did not receive a package have until midnight on November 23 to request a package. To request a voting package visit the Elections BC website, or call them at 1-800-661-8683. The deadline to submit is November 30, 2018.