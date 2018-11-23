Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

NDP MP Wayne Stetski was officially nominated by Kootenay-Columbia NDP members to be their candidate for the 2019 federal election during a nomination meeting that took place in Nelson last Saturday.

Stetski says he is honoured to have the opportunity, and hopes to earn the trust of the people of Kootenay-Columbia once again, so they can make sure they get what they need for their government.

Injured hiker rescued from Fernie waterfall

A Montreal woman has been rescued after falling and injuring herself at Fairy Creek Falls in Fernie. Search and Rescue responded and stabilized the injury before she was sent to Elk Valley Hospital with a suspected broken humorous bone.

Hunters fined $14,000 for illegal harvesting

Two hunters have been ordered to pay more than $14,000 in fines over the illegal harvesting of two bighorn sheep in the Elk Valley in 2016.

Jarret Alaric and Chayanne Lee Good appeared in Fernie court facing charges with historical hunting offences. Alaric received a three-year hunting prohibition while Lee Good has been banned from hunting for two years.

Stay put, says Kimberley RCMP

Kimberley RCMP are advising anyone who finds themselves lost or disoriented to stay put after the local detachment had trouble locating a man last weekend, who had called for help and wandered from his original location.

Sgt. Chris Newel says staying put is especially important if alcohol is a factor.

Woodcarver's home goes out with a blaze

East Kootenay SPCA’s ‘Cheeks’ seeks new lease on life

The six-year-old tabby needs surgery on all four of his canine teeth.

Council receives Kimberley mosquito control report

Duka Environmental Services recently completed the third of five treatments for the… Continue reading

Woodcarver’s home goes out with a blaze

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Kimberley PeeWee Nitros toy drive

The Kimberley PeeWee Nitros want to help spread a little cheer this… Continue reading

Special Olympics BC Hall of Fame for Joanne Thom

For more than 25 years Joanne Thom has been dedicated to Special… Continue reading

