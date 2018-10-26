Regional news recap

The top news stories in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Election results are in

With municipal elections now complete, Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley have announced the official results for Mayor, Council and School Board Trustees.

Two referendums have also passed that include Creston borrowing funds for a new fire hall, and the sale of the Sun Mine to Teck in Kimberley.

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick and Creston Mayor Ron Toyota were both re-elected for another term, while Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt ran unopposed and a new Mayor, Angie Qualizza, has been elected in Fernie.

For official results and more information, visit the Municipal Election section on the website of your local Black Press newspaper.

Fernie stabbing victim recalls attack

Calgary man Mohamed Minta has been left shaken by a random stabbing at Fernie’s Super 8 Motel.

The 57-year-old man was visiting Fernie on business when he was randomly attacked while having breakfast.

Ivan Chris Barnett has been charged with aggravated assault over the incident, which the Crown prosecutor described as a “random act of violence”. A mental health assessment has been requested and a bail hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

READ MORE: Police seek witnesses to Fernie motel stabbing

The RCMP continues to investigate the incident and has appealed for public assistance. Anyone who witnessed the attack or may have more information is asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Wildsight, environmental groups renew call for government action on mountain caribou

Wildsight and several other environmental groups are calling on the provincial government for an immediate moratorium on new development in caribou mountain critical habitat.

According to Wildsight, the BC government has approved 83 new logging cutbacks in critical habitat of BC’s eight most at-risk southern mountain caribou populations.

A press conference was held in Victoria this week, with environmental groups demanding that BC establish immediate moratorium on destructive agencies until recovery plans are not just completed, but implemented on the ground.

