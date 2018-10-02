Several highway closures in effect due to snowfall, winter driving conditions

Highway 3 also remains closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 1 is closed in both directions from Revelstoke to Golden (147.8km) due to prolonged periods of heavy snowfall, resulting in slippery driving conditions and reduced visibility at higher elevations. Snowfull up to 30 cm is expected. Drivers are advised to drive with caution and allow additional time to reach your destination.

Highway 3 also remains closed in both directions 1km west of Elko tunnel due to a vehicle accident. No detour is currently available.

Highway 93 southbound is closed from B.C. and Alberta border to Radium Hot Springs because of winter driving conditions. Detour via Highway 1 and Highway 95.

Mainroads is reporting that there is light snow in the Elk Valley. They are reminding motorists that winter tires are mandatory as of October 1 on most B.C. highways.

