Be aware that smoke may be visible for the next few months: Fire Chief

The City of Kimberley Wildfire Fuels Management program currently has seven projects underway in the Nature Park, Nordic Park and Forest Crowne area.

Crews are reducing tress density, chipping, and burning piles in these areas so please pay attention any signage and notices that may be posted. Small amounts of smoke will be visible for the next couple of months.

If you have any questions, please contact the Fire Department weekdays at 250-427-4114 or email at Fire@Kimberley.ca