Alpine Canada looking for volunteers

The 2018 Ski Race season at Kimberley Alpine Resort is quickly approaching and Alpine Canada is looking for volunteers for the events.

This year, for the first time, Kimberley will be hosting the Noram Finals from March 11 to 17, 2018.

“The Norams are one level below the world cup,” said race organizer, Donna Briggs. “Provincial and college teams, regional/state teams and private academies from all over compete. If they win, they have a very good chance at making the National team. It really makes this year even more special.”

Briggs says the economic impact of the four events they are hosting (FIS, U16, WPAS and Noram Finals) is estimated at 5400 delegate days at a spend of $150-$200 per day. Briggs says this will being 800K to $1 million “new” dollars to the community.

“For a lot of attendees this will be their first time to Kimberley and we look forward to showcasing our city to new visitors,” said Briggs. “The world class facilities we have at the Kimberley Convention Centre and Athlete Training Centre enable the local organizing committee to host such high caliber ski racing events. The partnership with RCR and Kimberley Alpine Resort, our accommodation partners Trickle Creek Lodge, Mountain Spirit Resort and Simply Kimberley, assistance from ViaSport and endless hours from our volunteer cast make these events possible.”

Briggs says that the races rely on volunteers, many of whom come back year after year from all over Canada. She says the volunteers are world class and have years of experience, however they are always looking for new help.

“We need many hands to help out and although most require skiing [or snowboarding] ability, we do have some roles that do not require skiing,” said Briggs.

The key events are as follows:

FIS U-18 Speed Series Races: Jan 29- Feb 2, 2018

U16 Super G Races: Feb 5 & 6, 2018

Para Alpine World Cup Series (Live Streaming & Crystal Globes!!!): Feb 7-Feb 11, 2018

NorAm Cup Finals: March 12 – March 18, 2018

They are specifically looking for hand/interval timing, scoreboard, gate judges, slippers & course workers.

If you are able to volunteer for FIS U18 Race Series please email lynntuttle@telus.net

If you are able to volunteer for the World Para Alpine or NorAm Finals, please visit and register at: alpinecanada.org/volunteer