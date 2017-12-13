Josh Dueck named to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Sochi, Russia.15/03/2014- Canadian Josh Dueck celebrates his gold medal in the mens super combined sit skiing with silver medalist Heath Calhoun from the United States and Bronze medalist Roman Rabl from Austria,during the 2014 Paralympic Games in Sochi, Russia.Photo(Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee

Kimberley’s Josh Dueck, Paralympian, innovator, and an inspiration to many, has been named to the 52nd induction class of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Dueck, who won silver for Canada in Vancouver in 2010, and gold and silver in 2014 at Sochi, broke his back in a skiing accident in 2004.

He has said that he used the Olympics to motivate him, to give him a reason to move forward after the accident that left him in a wheelchair.

He was Canada’s flag bearer at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic closing ceremonies after his medal winning performance.

He continued to race around the world and retired in 2014, telling the Bulletin at the time that he felt that he had a few more good seasons in him but he wanted to go out on a positive note. He said the life of a competitive athlete is non-stop movement and after becoming a father, he wanted to spend more time with his daughter Nova, and wife Lacey.

“The strength of a nation gave me the strength to do what I did,” he said.

Dueck also became the first sit-skier to perform a backflip, which he did in Whistler in 2012. That feat landed him on the Ellen Degeneres show.

Duck will be inducted in the athlete category along with Ryan Dempter for baseball, Glen Jackson for football, Cliff Ronning, hockey, and Marielle Thompson, skiing.

This induction class will be honoured at the 2018 Induction Gala at a ceremony in May 2018, and once inducted, these individuals and teams become recognized as Honoured Members and Honoured Teams of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Jim Lightbody, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, says: “On behalf of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, I congratulate each and every member of the 52nd induction class. Your dedication to sport is an inspiration to people across the province, and our entire team looks forward to honouring you at our annual Induction Gala on May 31st.”

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture says: “The BC Sports Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and teams for significant achievements and contributions to sport in the province. This year’s inductees have demonstrated outstanding skill, dedication and commitment throughout their careers. I’d like to congratulate each of the inductees on this well-deserved accomplishment.”

Induction to the BC Sports Hall of Fame recognizes extraordinary achievement in British Columbia’s athletic community in the categories of athlete, builder, team, pioneer and media. Since 1966, the BC Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 385 individuals and 60 teams.