Kimberley Dynamiters weekend review

By Josh Lockhart

The Kimberley Dynamiters had their longest road trip of the season thus far, travelling to Armstrong to play the North Okanagan Knights on Friday, and then the Kelowna Chiefs on Saturday.

Friday started off as a normal day for the Nitros, and then things changed rapidly.

The ice system broke down at the Armstrong Nor-Val Centre, and an alternate location was needed. The game was moved to Enderby Arena. The game was delayed until 9:30 MT.

“All of a sudden coaches said that we weren’t going to be able to play there,” Captain Chase Gedny recalled. “It was a big kerfuffle.

“It was hard. We were eating granola bars to keep food in us for the game.”

There was no webcast. So Derian Bamber, who was scratched for the game, was providing updates to the Nitros social media crew so family, friends and fans could follow along with the game.

The Nitros didn’t let the late start time or the travel get to them, however. As they scored two goals in the first. Goals were by Chad MciLwain and Luke Recchi.

By the midway point of the game, Spencer Kennedy had given the Dynamiters a 3-0 lead.

The Knights scored before the second was out. Then they inched closer with their second goal with 7:55 left in the third.

The Dynamiters Keegan McDowell scored two consecutive goals, one an empty netter, to help the Nitros defeat the Knights, 5-2.

Brett Anderson made 26 saves for the win, and Kennedy was named the star of the game for his three point effort.

“We got a big two points after all that adversity,” Kennedy said. “Which is good to get under our belt.

“It was a team effort. It takes everyone in the dressing room for something like that to happen.”

The Dynamiters spent Saturday in Kelowna doing team bonding activities: going for a hike, and then a “friendly” game of bowling.

The Nitros then prepared to face the Kelowna Chiefs.

Kennedy opened the scoring, with a goal on the power play.

In the second, the Chiefs scored the lone goal of the period.

The Dynamiters pained themselves into a corner to start the third, taking several penalties in a row. Three minutes into the third, and the Chiefs bounced to a 3-1 lead on the back of two power play goals.

The Nitros did not give up. With the goaltender pulled, Gedny fed McDowell in the slot, and the Nitro’s trailed the Chiefs with 44 seconds left.

“I liked the way the guys battled back,” Gedny said. “Even at the end of the game being down two goals, there was no quit in us.

“This early in the year, that is a good sign, showing lots of character in the depth of our guys.”

The Chiefs controlled the play to hold on to win.

Anderson stopped 22 shots in his first loss of the season, while McDowell was named a star of the game with his two points.

“I thought we played really well,” Gedny said. “We had momentum, those couple of penalties took the momentum away.

“It was an even game. Anderson made some really good saves, same with their goalie.”

The Nitros took Sunday as a rest day, as they did not return home until 7 a.m.. The Dynamiters are now looking forward to playing at home this coming weekend.

Friday they host the Kamloops Storm, and Saturday they host the Castlegar Rebels.

On Saturday there is a bonus intermission activity where the mayor and councillor candidates will be curling frozen turkeys. The turkeys will then be donated to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. The event is being coordinated by candidate, and yours truly, Josh Lockhart.

Then on Thanksgiving Monday, the Kootenay Ice welcome the Nitros for an opening ceremony to celebrate winning the 2018 KIJHL Championship.