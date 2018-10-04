Selkirk Bantam Girls Volleyball win home tournament

Congratulations to Selkirk’s Bantam Girls Volleyball team for winning their home tournament, the Storm Invitational this past weekend. The girls have had an excellent start to their season, finishing in second at a tournament at Mt. Sentinel the weekend before. (Submitted files).
