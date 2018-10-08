Chase Gedny pictured with Troy Pollock. Gedny is the September Player of the Month. Photo taken at the Kimberley Dynamiters game on Saturday, October 6, 2018 vs. the Castlegar Rebels. (Jonathan Righton file).

Two wins over Thanksgiving weekend for Dynamiters

By JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters celebrated Thanksgiving weekend by finding ways to win their two games this past weekend.

Before the game started on Friday against the Kamloops Storm, the Dynamiters recognized and hung a new banner for the 1978 Allan Cup Champions.

When the game started, the Nitros jumped to a quick one goal lead by Braiden Koran. As the period drew into its last quarter, Spencer Kennedy gave the Nitros a 2-0 lead. It seemed at this point that the Dynamiters thought they had won the game.

“That was our best stretch of the game, the first ten minutes.” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “For some reason we just cruised after that.”

The Storm responded, scoring two goals three minutes apart. And the first period ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Dynamiters got themselves into penalty trouble in the second. Kamloops scored on the power play taking a 3-2 lead.

Brandt Bertoia tied the game at three, after Neil Kingston sliding poke checked the puck to him.

“Credit goes to Kingo for that.” Bertoia said. “His work ethic to get that puck over to me, it was beautiful. If I didn’t score on that, I would feel bad, honestly.”

The second too finished in a draw, 3-3.

The third continued to have penalty struggles, both teams getting their fair chances on the power play, neither one being able to take the lead.

It wasn’t until their was 27 seconds left in the game that Kennedy scored his second power play goal.

The Dynamiters squeaked out a win.

“There was some good segments. Some good puck possession in their zone. There was was obviously some bad segments each period.” Stuart said.

“We have to remind ourselves a little bit more as a staff, that we only have five guys that are 19 or 20.

“We have a very young team. We have a very inexperienced team. They are finding ways to win right now, and we need to give them credit for that.”

Adam Andersen made 26 saves for the win, while Kennedy’s two goal effort earned him star of the game honours.

Bertoia said there was one area the team needed to work on before their second game of the weekend: discipline.

“Our discipline is not there right now. It needs to improve, a lot.

On Saturday the Dynamiters prepared to face the Castlegar Rebels.

The Nitros drew first as Chad MciLwain scored. Eight seconds later, the Rebels tied it up.

Keegan McDowell gave the Dynamiters a lead with a power play goal. The first ended 2-1 for the Nitros.

In the middle frame, the Nitros continued their scoring ways. Carter Spring and Erik Delaire each tallied one goal. It was 4-1 for the Nitros.

The Rebels started to crawl back into the game with a power play goal. The Nitros came back with two power play goals of their own from Chase Gedny and Bertoia.

The final score would be 6-2 as Brett Anderson made 22 saves in the win.

“We played a full 60, a little blip in the third.” Captain Gedny said after the game. “Other than that everybody was going. It was a fun game to play in.”

“It’s pretty easy to play good when everybody else around you is playing good.”

It was a team effort as six players each scored a goal.

“I thought we were very good for the entire game.” Stuart said. “That was probably our most complete game of the season.”

“All 19 guys that played were really really good.”

The Dynamiters sit on top of the Eddie Mountain Division with an 8-2 record. The Dynamiters next game is a rematch against the Castlegar Rebels in Castlegar on Friday. Saturday’s game is a recreation of the 2018 KIJHL finals as the Nitros host the Revelstoke Grizzlies at the Civic Centre.

 

This weekend the Dynamiters honoured the 40th Anniversary of the Allen Cup winning Senior Dynamiters of 1977-78. The team had a very successful reunion this past August. (Jonathan Righton file).

Previous story
COTR celebrates 20 years of Avalanche Volleyball Program

Just Posted

Two wins over Thanksgiving weekend for Dynamiters

By JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters celebrated Thanksgiving weekend by finding ways… Continue reading

Healthy Kimberley offering free consulting services for a healthier workplace

Healthy Kimberley aims to impliment community-wide health strategies.

Military Ames thanks local volunteer for upkeep of Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park

Military Ames would like to thank Kimberley Volunteer Lincoln Harrison who has… Continue reading

Kimberley Mayor headed to China with Purcell International Education

Mayor Don McCormick and Duncan MacLeod of PIE seeking funds for full-time international school.

Kimberley City Council approves financial plan amendments

First, second and third reading have been given to five different amendments to the financial plan.

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida

Residents along the Florida panhandle are busy readying themselves for Hurricane Michael, which is predicted to make landfall somewhere around Panama City, Florida.

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait

Most Read