Kimberley lifestyle appeals to newcomer – so does its real estate market!

Realtor Dan Keeley and his family enjoy taking advantage of the recreational activities the East Kootenays have to offer. Dan joined the team at Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty once the family arrived in Kimberley in 2018, and is available to help with all of your residential real estate and property management needs.

Kimberley residents are familiar with the varied lifestyle options and the range of activities available in and around the community.

Realtor Dan Keeley and his family, who chose Kimberley as a place to relocate from Abbotsford, B.C. in 2018, have experienced much in their relatively short time here. Winters might include great skiing close by at Kimberley Alpine Resort, swimming at the Aquatic Centre, skating or taking in a Dynamiters hockey game at the Civic Centre or simply enjoying a family dinner in town. For Dan, warmer weather means getting out his motorcycle and riding the area, or working on his pair of 1967 International trucks in between taking day trips to local lakes and rivers.

“It’s family friendly and a good place to raise kids,” he says, adding there’s numerous ways to get involved in community activities as well. “Everybody’s happy to be here.”

A hidden gem in the Kootenays

Travelling around and living in the area has given Dan, an agent with Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty, good perspective on the people who live here and the residential and investment real estate market.

“I see Kimberley as a hidden little gem,” says Dan, who moved here with his wife and three children from Abbotsford, a busy city in southwest B.C. “It’s a ski town, but we haven’t seen the price increases that other ski towns such as Fernie have experienced. That means it’s a lot more affordable for families.”

Demand for rentals strong in area

One aspect of the local housing market he’s noticed is the low level of available rental accommodation – the city has a vacancy rate of less than one per cent. “That’s good news for someone looking to purchase an investment property,” Dan says. He not only has a good handle on that area of the market, he’s experienced in property management and strata management. That comes in handy for helping you find good tenants and setting appropriate rental rates.

To sell or renovate?

Kimberley is blessed with many older homes that still have “good bones,” which is leading many homeowners to undertake renovations on their kitchens, bathrooms and other living spaces. Drawing on his years working with homeowners in the busy Fraser Valley real estate market, and his understanding of sales trends here, Dan can advise you on whether it makes financial sense to do a major renovation, or sell and find a home that better suits your lifestyle.

He invites you to give him a shout at 250-581-6683 to talk about your property ownership options in and around Kimberley. You can also email him at info@dankeeley.com.