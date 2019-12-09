Kimberley woman honoured to take the helm of local Mexican restaurant

Born-and-raised Kimberley resident Hailey Whitehead, managing the day-to-day operations at the Burrito Grill. She invites regulars and newcomers down to say hi and check out the newest food and beverage items on the menu. Photo by Nicole Koran/Kimberley Bulletin

As an original staff member of the Burrito Grill, born-and-raised Kimberley resident Hailey Whitehead loved the atmosphere and fun approach – it felt like a little bit of Mexico.

She moved to Halifax to attend university after high school, but made her way back to Kimberley in 2017, once again joining the Burrito Grill team with founding operators Nancy Hack and her daughter, Chantel Spencer, this time as a server.

The mother-daughter partners, who have put their “blood, sweat and tears” into running the restaurant for 10 years, are still active in the business, but are taking a more passive role in day-to-day operations so they can enjoy all the Kootenay lifestyle has to offer. Nancy plans to focus on her health and spending more time with family, while Chantel is expecting a baby boy in early January!

Putting plans in place

Meanwhile, the hard-working and positive Hailey worked her way into management and now stands ready to take Burrito Grill to the next level. Besides overseeing staff and operations, she is often found happily serving customers at the restaurant’s Howard Street location.

“Life throws you curve balls and succession planning was vital to the continued success of the restaurant,” says Chantel. “We wanted to ensure quality food and service could still be expected at the Burrito Grill. Hailey is the perfect fit to step into a lead management role and run the business as we have lovingly run it over the last 10 years.”

Keeping the family feel intact

Thoughtfully orchestrating day-to-day activities at the restaurant, while accommodating staff and making everyone feel comfortable is part of how Hailey maintains the Burrito Grill feel for customers, whether you’re an eat-in or a take-out diner. “It’s always been a fun place to work, because it feels like family,” she says. “That’s one of the reasons why I feel so passionate about the business.”

Hailey’s on top of things

Switching to a counter-service format last year allowed them to focus even more on the food, she says. And as a licensed establishment, you can enjoy an adult beverage with your meal! You can also design your own burrito, burrito bowl or quesadilla, with fillings ranging from deliciously prepared beef, chicken and pork, to fish, shrimp, yams and curry. It’s all highly nutritious and made to order.

Hailey says many people are taking advantage of the fact Dash Delivers will pick up and deliver your Burrito Grill meal, making it even easier to enjoy Mexican-style cuisine at home.

Got a party coming up?

If you’re a fan of Mexican food, ask about Burrito Grill catering your next gathering – vegan and gluten-free options are available. Call 250-427-0502 for a quote, or for more information visit burritogrill.ca or email chantel.hack@gmail.com.

Follow the latest about Burrito Grill on Facebook or their Instagram page.