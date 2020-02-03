Magic carpets come to Kimberley… and magic vinyl too!

New flooring store lays the groundwork for a lasting success

Mike Blackmore-Patterson has found his forever-home.

The owner of Kimberley’s newest flooring store, Magic Mike’s Carpet and Vinyl, has explored a lot of Canada over the last decade, installing flooring for other businesses. But he’s excited to put down roots (and flooring) with his new business in his new hometown.

“I love the mountain life, and the sense of community here,” he says.

Blackmore-Patterson – Magic Mike to his friends – settled in Kimberley five months ago and enjoys the accountability and companionship of small town life. When everybody knows everybody, there’s motivation to be the best person you can be. And for those who work hard and treat people kindly, there’s an opportunity to grow.

In his spare time Mike enjoys getting outside skiing, fishing and exploring the backroads. But he’s eager to spend a little more time inside these days, installing your new floors!

Grand opening this February

Carpet or vinyl, home or hotel, Mike has plenty of experience installing flooring for all occasions. Stop by the store to see what’s in stock and to get Mike’s advice on your next project, and keep an eye on Magic Mike’s Facebook page so you don’t miss the grand opening March 1!

Everyone wants a floor that lasts a long time and doesn’t cost a fortune, but how do you make that happen? Mike shares two tips to get the most out of your purchase:

  1. It’s all about the prep! Preparing the space beneath your new floor is essential to making it last.

    “If you invest in expensive flooring that promises a lifetime warranty, but you install it over a substrate that isn’t properly prepared, you could be saying goodbye to both the warranty and the longevity of the product,” Mike says, “Proper prep equals proper finish.”

  • To save money, think long term. Don’t get too caught up comparing prices when you’re looking at samples. “Though one product may be more expensive than another, making the right choice for the area will ultimately decide what’s the least expensive option,” Blackmore-Patterson says. In the long run it’s best to consider the function of the space — a solid investment in high-traffic areas could save you money over time, since you won’t need to replace it as quickly.

For more helpful advice, visit Magic Mike’s Carpet and Vinyl at 370 Wallinger Ave., right next to Togs and Toys, email mike@magicmikesflooring.com, or call 250-908-9389.

Magic Mike’s Carpet and Vinyl is open for business in downtown Kimberley, right next to Togs and Toys.

