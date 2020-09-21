Meet the local team eager to help with all your insurance needs!

Insurance is more than just numbers.

To get the right coverage your broker should understand your community, your goals and your lifestyle, which is why it helps to have a local team on your side.

“I have a very experienced staff that are exceptional at customer service. We all try and go the extra mile when at all possible for our clients,” says Maureen Sorensen of Kootenay Insurance Services.

Sorensen is so proud of her team she wants Kimberley Bulletin readers to get to know them.

“It’s a great team! Come visit and let us help you simplify your insurance.”

Brett Lucas

Born-and-raised Kimberley resident, Brett Lucas (parents Jim and Sheri Schacher), started her insurance career in Cranbrook in 2008, then took a break to experience the mining industry as a Haul Truck Operator — but raising her daughters, and insurance, called her back to Kimberley. While she didn’t originally plan to become an insurance broker she considers herself a ‘people person’ who enjoys helping others, and that makes insurance a great fit. “Being an insurance agent has always brought me joy. I’ve had many feel-good moments in my career, which is probably the most rewarding part of my job,” she says. “I enjoy making insurance as seamless as possible, which isn’t always easy!”

Bernece Foreman

Bernece has been in insurance since 2008 and loves the friendly, fun and outgoing atmosphere at Kootenay Insurance Services. There are two things she loves talking about: her family (a loving husband of 33 years, two sons, two daughters-in-law and three grandchildren), and insurance! “I do my very best to ensure my clients leave the office feeling satisfied, and more knowledgeable than when they came in,” she says.

Crystal Watson

Crystal started as a receptionist for an insurance company 17 years ago, and quickly moved up to become a broker. After a nine-year break to raise two wonderful boys she returned to insurance last year. “I’m so grateful to be back and seeing familiar faces,” says Crystal, who’s called Kimberley home for 31 years.

Laura Ward

Laura moved to Kimberley 25 years ago with her husband and two small children. “It was the perfect setting for raising my family,” she says, and Kootenay Insurance Services has been a great ‘work home’ for six years. You might recognize her from her years at the Royal Bank, and the great service she’s offered clients through the years. “I enjoy working with the public and try my very best to always treat them the way I want to be treated.”

Maureen Sorensen

Selkirk Secondary grad Maureen Sorensen started working at David Bellm & Co Insurance in 1996, following in her mom’s footsteps. “I helped David in the running of the front office for personal lines and auto plan. In 2012 David sold the business to Kootenay Insurance Services Ltd., and I became branch manager of the Kimberley office,” she says. Now she’s branch manager for both Kimberley and Invermere, where she’s very proud of her staff. “Insurance has changed considerably but is a rewarding career — you’re always learning something new.”

Visit Kootenay Insurance Services at 305 Wallinger Ave. in Kimberley, call 250-427-2276 or email kis.kimberley@kootenayinsurance.ca.

