Shawna L’Heureux, owner and advanced skin care specialist with Zen Mountain Float and Wellness in Kimberley, shows a client the results of a facial scan. L’Heureux has been providing specialized skin care treatment for eight years.

This advanced skin care goes beneath the surface!

Kimberley skin care expert helps you get to the bottom of your problem skin

You’ve spent plenty of money trying many different products, and undertaken lifestyle changes, but nothing seems to solve your problem skin. So where do you turn?

Shawna L’Heureux, owner and advanced skin care specialist with Zen Mountain Float and Wellness in Kimberley, helps women and men take a holistic approach. “I see a lot of people who have tried different products or treatments over the years without getting their desired results,” says Shawna, who, along with having 28 years in the beauty industry is also a Registered Holistic Nutritionist.

Looking below the surface

If you’re serious about improving the long-term health of your skin, an advanced skin analysis can be a positive first step, Shawna says. “Through the use of diagnostic equipment, we show them what’s going on beneath the skin, measuring lipid and omega levels and more. I show them how we can correct it from the inside out, and with the quality products we use for facials and have available for home use.”

Vitamin deficiencies can affect your skin

Taking a holistic approach to your skin care goes deeper than simply finding the right cream to apply, or suggesting dietary changes. Using her knowledge and a thorough analysis of your situation, Shawna recommends comprehensive strategies for rebalancing your system – including taking specific vitamins or minerals or eating certain foods – and helping your skin repair and maintain its health.

One client who came in with skin and scalp issues wrote, “I waited 5 months to write this review to see how Shawna’s diet and product recommendations would play out – they worked out better than I could have imagined … She was able to pinpoint the foods to consume more of, the ones to avoid and the correct shampoo to help fix my recurring dry skin and dandruff.”

Individualized facials heal and maintain skin health

Having a facial feels great anytime, but if you have underlying issues with your skin, it can be part of a pathway to healing, Shawna says. From Dermavisual Corrective Facials that use a combination of products formulated for your individual skin considerations, to a PranaSpaceuticals organic facial and advanced peels that rejuvenate and stimulate, you can be well on your way to healthier skin! “We use professional, highly researched skin care products for these treatments,” Shawna says. “There’s a big difference between these and the products people might buy in the drugstore.”

An alternative to Botox?

If you’re concerned about worry or smile lines, there’s an alternative to Botox injections, Shawna says. Zen Mountain Float and Wellness offers state-of-the-art microcurrent and light therapy to stimulate facial muscles and collagen production.

“It’s interesting,” Shawna says of her work with clients. “I can have the most confident woman, but when she lays down on the table, those insecurities can show through. It’s my job to show her how beautiful she really is.”

To learn more about the range of skin care and other services, visit zenmountainfloat.com. To book an appointment online click here or call 250-432-9978. You can also find helpful tips on their Facebook page.

A client undergoes microcurrent and light therapy at Zen Mountain Float and Wellness in Kimberley. The procedure is considered as an alternative to Botox injections.

Some of the many products used by professionals at Zen Mountain Float and Wellness to help with hormonal imbalances and other issues that may be affecting the skin.

