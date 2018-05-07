Sharing resources such as work and meeting spaces, printing and audio-visual costs, plus in-house staff offers financial benefits.

Today’s Professionals Build Success in Coworking Spaces

Access resources and support to grow your business

Ground Floor Coworking Space is a vibrant shared office space and social hub for independent professionals and businesses in Cranbrook that are looking to make a big impact in their work.

It is a common misconception that coworking – sharing a space, resources and community with other independent professionals – is suited to a particular type of entrepreneur or business. “In reality, coworking success is synonymous with business success,” says Tanya Malcolm, Community and Marketing Manager. Quite simply, “it can help you elevate your business, no matter what industry you’re in.”

Productivity: The Ground Floor offers in-house staff that perform administrative tasks and reception services. There is a huge financial benefit to sharing resources such as work and meeting spaces, as well as printing and audio-visual costs. The in-house staff deals with everything from office equipment to travel itineraries, “which allows professionals to focus on what they do best: growing their business.” Staff also help members to make business connections. “Check in with us, let us know what you’re up to – we can connect you with relevant opportunities,” Malcolm says. The cost of these services is included in membership; membership packages are tiered and start at just $57 a month.

Resources: Hosting a speaker series? Connecting with clients across Canada? That’s all supported at Ground Floor Coworking Space, where rooms can be booked for podcasts, video training, conference calls and custom requests. The technology, support and space are all there waiting.

Shared Skills Economy: “This is a huge part of the success of coworking,” Malcolm says. Coworking creates far more connections than are made in traditional businesses and isolated settings. The web designer, photographer, content writer and accountant that your business needs can all be found under the same roof. In turn, your services become familiar to them. The message, Malcolm says, is simple: “together, we’re stronger.”

As remote work becomes more common, there is growing recognition that isolation can be counter-productive. The ability to talk through a challenge with another member can be both helpful and inspiring, enhancing creativity. “Our members tell us that coworking is conducive to these moments of creative opportunity,” Malcolm says.

Collective Impact: Coworking also supports the “triple bottom line” – where social and environmental successes are calculated alongside financial outcomes. Sharing space in a beautiful, efficient building reduces environmental impact; socially, coworking allows people to access a professional community, share ideas, enhance inspiration, and grow employment sustainably. Affordable membership plans create an environment of inclusivity, supporting community development.

Ground Floor membership is tiered and starts at just $57 a month, with a wide range of flexible workspaces available. Sign up for a free day pass online – or stop by at 100-131 7th Ave. and see what the future of work looks like.

 

Coworking creates far more connections than are made in traditional businesses and isolated settings.

Ground Floor Coworking Space rooms can be booked for podcasts, video training, conference calls and more.

Most Read

