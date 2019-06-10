Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Alexis E. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageant, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Alexis E. from Surrey

I am joining Miss BC to build up my confidence. I am impressed with the Miss BC program in developing leadership in women. I know the opportunity will help me deepen and build my skills as a leader. I have a unique lifestyle since I have a double whammy. I was born with cerebral palsy and gender dysphoria. These are unique to have both. Cerebral palsy has impacted my language and speech. Gender dysphoria impacts my lifestyle as I feel I was born a wrong gender. These will not stop me keep going in my life. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. This inspires me to keep it up. I can do anything one step at a time.

To vote for Alexis, click here


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Rose E. of Vancouver

Just Posted

RDEK hopes Kimberley Transfer Station building will be rebuilt later this year

Kevin Paterson, Environmental Services Manager for the Regional District of East Kootenay… Continue reading

Healthy Kimberley gets a new look

Healthy Kimberley has developed a new logo after years of sharing the… Continue reading

WildSafeBC on mountain biking and bear safety

WildSafeBC reccomends biking, running with a group whenever possible.

City of Cranbrook looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

The city says a tender process designed to identify groups interested in… Continue reading

CARP Kootenays discuss housing options for seniors

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) Kootenay Chapter recently held their… Continue reading

D-Day remembrance in Kimberley

Veterans from Kimberley, the East Kootenay, Calgary and the United States gathered… Continue reading

Pilot killed in New York City helicopter crash

The chopper crashed onto a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Most Read