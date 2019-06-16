Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Breanna M. from Chilliwack

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1inFort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online forreaderstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Breanna M. from Chilliwack:

There were a lot of reasons why I decided to join Miss Teen BC. I saw the program last year and watched my friend go through it. I thought the program was so amazing and so uplifting for woman I had to check it out. I also thought it is an amazing way to spread messages that we truly believe in. I hope in doing Miss Teen BC that I get to learn more about myself and spend time with other people and learn about their messages and stories and what they believe in. I hope I can show what I believe in and what I can do to help our world.

Something that makes me unique is my sense of when I want something, or want to do something, I don’t stop until I get it and I’m proud. I do this from singing and music to fighting for myself to stay strong. I also believe I’m super caring and supportive to other people. I have a huge heart and I love to help other people in this world.

One quote I always think to myself to remind myself about life when I’m sad or upset is

“When you’ve been strong for so long, sometimes you just need time to be alone and let your tears out.” This quote speaks to me because sometimes we get so low, we forget that sometimes to go back up we need to let it all out. And remember that it’s okay to fall apart some days, but then we can always come back up.

“Rethink. Rebuild. Regrow.”