Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Mackenzie T. of Abbotsford

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Mackenzie T. of Abbotsford:

Volunteering has always been a part of my life growing up and even now. Donating my time through volunteering has made me connect with the community, and has taught me so many life lessons, Such as: Developing a good work ethic, communication skills, and increased confidence.

I entered Miss BC because it was something that I’ve never thought about doing until my twin sister brought it to my attention. So, naturally as twins do… we applied together. I’ve always liked to try to new things especially with my sister or friends.

By joining Miss BC I hope to learn new skills and learn to be someone who motivates and inspires others. I want to be an example by showing others that you shouldn’t be afraid to try and learn new things. Something that makes me unique is my vast knowledge of plants. Does anybody know what Lilium Auratums are? They are Lillies!

A quote that inspires me is: “It’s easy to make a buck. It’s a lot tougher to make a difference.” – Tom Brokaw. This quote reminds me that it’s easy to go out and get a job and make money but it is much sweeter to encourage, motivate and help someone else. I’m excited to embark on this journey and to be a part of a program that emphasizes strength in all different types of women.

To vote for Mackenzie, click here

To visit Mackenizie’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Ysabelle T. of North Vancouver
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Samantha V. of Victoria

Just Posted

New JulyFest event: The Moustache Dache

JulyFest is sneaking up on Kimberley quickly, and if you are a… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves RCMP staffing costs

Kimberley City Council voted this week to approve in principle the contract… Continue reading

Wasa Triathlon has successful weekend

Hundreds of athletes took part in the annual event that includes bicycle, swimming and running

Government must at least try to act on forestry issues, MLA Clovechok says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says the situation with the forest… Continue reading

Cranbrook mayor responds to prospective junior hockey ownership group

Lee Pratt says city council will have a chance to be involved in a lease agreement decision

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Most Read