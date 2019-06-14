Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Samantha V. of Victoria

I am an activist and contemporary illustrator originally growing up in rural southern BC, giving me the push to reach for higher heights at every turn.

Indigenous children and women’s issues are at the forefronts of my dedication to awareness and change.

My driving force is independent journalism and I plan to study to finish my degree in the determination of becoming a writer for a major news outlet someday. I have plans to bring awareness to issues that face Canadians all over the country and people all over the globe.

Entering the Miss BC pageant is my first step forward in this long career toward activism and social justice. A quote that speaks for every nation and each generation of change that comes with every new wave of confidence.

“Young people in this country know exactly what they’re doing. They know we need big change, not just small steps.” – Bernie Sanders

I am participating in Miss BC to support the mission of the Canadian Cancer Society. The money raised for Cops for Cancer from this event helps fund leading-edge cancer research that is improving cancer treatments, preventing cancer and saving lives; provide reliable and up-to-date information on cancer, risk reduction and treatment; offer vital community-based support services for people living with cancer and their families, and advocate for healthy public policies.

