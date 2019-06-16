Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Hasrat B. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Hasrat B. of Surrey Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Hasrat B. of Surrey:

The future is for those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. I believe that each individual has unique gifts and talents, making them beautiful in their own way. Therefore, I have always sought to inspire and encourage creativity within myself, and others.

I believe that pageants are the time of self-discovery, growth, and progression. I expect to discover my strengths and perfect them, realize my weaknesses, and transform them into strengths. I always let myself drown in my own insecurities, and self-doubt. I taught myself confidence, by telling myself that I am not afraid of anyone. I want to be the voice that inspires young girls about being confident in ourselves and embracing those imperfections in the true essence of overcoming inner struggles.

“Your imperfections are marks of authenticity, and that is the beauty of you,” by Isaac Fowler, shows the importance of defeating anything that limits you. All my skills have been strengthened through the unexpected experiences that life taught me. I volunteer with high-schools, City of Surrey, and elementary schools. Meeting new people and their motivational words have inspired me to step up in this platform. Throughout these experiences I have learned what it means to be a giver; It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving. I have gained discipline and self-love.

I strive to be sunshine in the lives of people around me, and I hope this small contribution of mine can end up changing the world.

To vote for Hasrat, click here

To visit Hasrat’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Crystal F. of Abbotsford

Just Posted

WATCH: Platzl Parade, Selkirk’s Grad Class of 2019

The annual Platzl Parade took place on Friday, June 14, 2019.

New JulyFest event: The Moustache Dache

JulyFest is sneaking up on Kimberley quickly, and if you are a… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves RCMP staffing costs

Kimberley City Council voted this week to approve in principle the contract… Continue reading

Wasa Triathlon has successful weekend

Hundreds of athletes took part in the annual event that includes bicycle, swimming and running

Government must at least try to act on forestry issues, MLA Clovechok says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says the situation with the forest… Continue reading

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Most Read