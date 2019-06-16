Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Taylor C. of Mission

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Taylor C. of Mission Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Taylor C. of Mission:

Having been a lifelong resident of British Columbia I love this province and would love to represent it! I would like to broaden my horizons by taking part in all the fun and interesting classes offered over the weekend and I look forward to meeting each and every woman taking part in this event from across the province.

Taking part in Miss Teen BC will also allow me to spread awareness in our community about topics ranging from mental illness to LGBTQ issues. I believe everyone needs to be included in our society, with no one feeling left out or marginalized. We have more in common than our differences would have us believe.

My ability to sing makes me stand out in a crowd but what makes me truly unique is the kindness I show toward others, without hesitation or judgement. I always try to defend those who are being treated unfairly.

“Be a voice, not an echo,” was said by the great Albert Einstein. This quote inspires me to not solely repeat what others have told me, but have the ability to use my own voice to do something powerful in this world. It tells us to not blindly believe what has been taught. Develop your own thoughts and ideas and show the world who you really are.

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Hasrat B. of Surrey

Just Posted

WATCH: Platzl Parade, Selkirk’s Grad Class of 2019

The annual Platzl Parade took place on Friday, June 14, 2019.

New JulyFest event: The Moustache Dache

JulyFest is sneaking up on Kimberley quickly, and if you are a… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves RCMP staffing costs

Kimberley City Council voted this week to approve in principle the contract… Continue reading

Wasa Triathlon has successful weekend

Hundreds of athletes took part in the annual event that includes bicycle, swimming and running

Government must at least try to act on forestry issues, MLA Clovechok says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says the situation with the forest… Continue reading

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

Most Read