Albert Hoglund, who has been on City Council for 30 years, is running for mayor. Carolyn Grant file.

Albert Hoglund running for mayor of Kimberley

Rumours have been circulating in recent weeks that long-time Kimberley City Councillor Albert Hoglund would be taking a run for Mayor. They were confirmed this week, as Hoglund filed his papers.

“The time is right,” Hoglund told the Bulletin this week. “It’s time to use all the experience I’ve got. It’s an interesting time for Kimberley. I just thought I’d throw my hat in the ring.”

Hoglund was first elected to Council in 1988 and has served continuously since then.

He says that although he has decided to run for mayor, it’s not because he feels the City should be moving in a different direction than its current one.

“I think the direction of the City has been positive since 2001 when the mine closed. The Council of the day could have just given up and said, the mine’s closed, shut it down. But they didn’t.

“I’d just like to see it continue the same way.”

Hoglund says the direction of current council to try to keep property taxes tied with the municipal rate of inflation is something he wants to see continue.

“People are concerned about their taxes but want to see the same level of service. All councils I’ve been on have had taxes in the back of their minds.”

He also agrees that replacement of aging infrastructure is a major concern, but that his big concern is the road network.

He also says that he feels he has a good handle on dealing with the provincial and federal governments when it comes to grants.

“I learned a lot working with former mayor Jim Ogilvie over the years,” he said. “He wasn’t afraid to approach different levels of government. I went to Victoria with him a couple of times. I think I’ve got how to deal with the provincial and federal governments well in hand.”

Hoglund says he will talk more on his complete platform once the nomination period ends, which is September 14, 2018.

Nomination period has begun
Kimberley Councillor Darryl Oakley to run again

