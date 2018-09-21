Craig Janzen running for Kimberley City Council

Craig Janzen is running for Kimberley City Council and hopes to be the voice of the people.

Janzen works in management for Canada Post in Kimberley and Cranbrook. He also holds the elected position of Local Union President of the Kootenay Branch for his group within the company.

Prior to working in the public service sector, Janzen spent two decades in business.

“[I was] number one in my field and continue to consult for medium sized corporations,” Janzen said.

He adds that he is passionate about volunteering, spending time in the Middle East and Caribbean, helping with disaster relief.

“I have five kids and two grandchildren and I love living in Kimberley,” he said.

Janzen says one of his reasons for running is the rising property taxes in Kimberley.

“People in Kimberley are concerned about rising property tax,” he said. “People of Kimberley care very much about how their tax dollars are spent. Business people want to be recognized and supported for what they do in Kimberley.”

He pointed to the varied age groups residing in Kimberley, stating that Kimberley is the best place to both retire and raise families.

“People want Kimberley to be the best place to work, earn a good wage and prosper,” said Janzen. “People in Kimberley want to see smart development and want to see our trail systems and diverse natural beauty protected.

“Why am I running? I am running to represent your views and be your voice on Council. I want to be one of the decision makers who develop the future of our community, ensure its alignment with your values and support the vision that you have for the future of your family, your business and yourself.”

He adds that his diverse experience will help him to make decisions if elected to Council.

“[I have] 20 years experience as an entrepreneur, understanding the costs to be in business,” said Janzen. “Experience leading in the public sector and seeing how hard teachers, city workers, doctors and nurses work and contribute to our city. I bring an attitude of collaboration and a desire to move forward collectively.”

If elected, Janzen says he will be the voice and representation of those who elect him.

“I will be your voice for smart management of your tax dollars,” he said. “[I will] streamline your decisions and protect your city from short-sighted vision. I will be the voice to ensure Kimberley continues to be a great place to be.”