Dave Corbould seeks a seat on Kimberley City Council

Although Dave Corbould hasn’t lived in Kimberley for very long, he is determined to help Kimberley continue to advance by running for a seat on City Council.

Corbould moved to Kimberley in 2017 with his wife Tracey following a 35 year career in the Canadian Armed Forces with the hopes of never seeing a moving van again.

Corbould’s parents moved to Kimberley ten years ago. He and his wife had visited every year for ten years and when they retired they decided to call Kimberley their forever home.

“I am here to stay, we’re never leaving” said Corbould. “That is why I am running for Council. I want to get established in the community by being a proactive member.”

He believes his military background will help him succeed if he is elected to Council.

“I have experience in leadership roles, with collaboration and analysis of complex issues,” said Corbould. “I don’t come with baggage of Kimberley’s past and I believe I can add a fresh approach and perspective.”

His background includes a varied career in the Canadian Army that saw several years in Victoria. It also includes over 19 postings with family within Canada, the United States and Europe. As well, Dave has participated in several UN and NATO operational deployments to include Cyprus, Kosovo, and Afghanistan.

More relevant is Dave’s experience in working at the international, national, provincial and regional levels of politics to resolve complex issues and work towards practicable goals. His approach incorporates an ability to listen, a willingness to work with others, and a belief in transparency and accountability, he says.

Since making Kimberley his home, Dave has worked at the ski hill as a Resort Host and the Aquatic Centre as a lifeguard to help maintain critical community programs.

Also a Director with the Canadian Communities for Africa Charity (Director and Treasurer), Dave has considerable financial management experience in determining budget priorities, allocations and appropriate management approaches that balance citizen requirements with a City’s capacity to deliver.

“I’ve taken a look at the City’s five year plan and I think it makes sense,” he explained. “There needs to be a practical and pragmatic approach to growth and flexibility to deal with realistic issues and outcomes.”

Corbould says there is a wide variety of talent running for Council, which he is happy to see.

“There are a lot of great candidates that will bring value to Council,” he said, adding that he is proud to be running, and proud to be a member of the community.

“I want to keep moving the City forward and hope to represent this amazing community on Council,” he said. “I am approachable, open to persuasive arguments and focused on serving the array of interested groups in our community the best I can.”