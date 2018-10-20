Don McCormick re-elected as Mayor of Kimberley

Election results are in, McCormick to serve as Mayor for another four terms.

Polls for the Municipal Election in Kimberley closed at 8p.m. on Saturday night and results are in.

Don McCormick, who has served as Mayor of Kimberley for the last four years, will continue his role after being re-elected with 1674 votes.

McCormick was in the running against long-time City Councillor Albert Hoglund, who received 1152 votes.

Heading back to work on monday, McCormick says business will be as usual.

“First of all I want to really thank all the residents of Kimberley for providing me with the mandate for another for years,” said McCormick, who was celebrating his victory at the Buckhorn and Main restaurant. “I really appreciate it and I’m looking forward to continuing down the path that we’ve gone on; it’s going to be an awesome four years.”

He adds that three priorities Council will focus on include trying to keep Kimberley affordable, which includes housing strategies, child chare and taxes.

“They are all fairly complicated [priorities] and there’s lots of moving parts there, but that’s number one,” McCormick said. “The second thing is to continue to deal with the infrastructure. We have managed to set aside $5.5 million of our infrastructure deficit this past term without having to raise taxes to do that. We’re going to continue down that path and I’m very optomistic that we’ll continue to make a dent.

“The final thing is, with our investment attraction strategy, we’re going to absolutely make a dent in the industry tax class this particular term. It takes a lot of work and a long time to get jobs and industry in a particular place, we’ve got four years worth of investment on that right now, and over the next two to three years I think we’ll see the results of that.”