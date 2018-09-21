Jason McBain making run for Kimberley City Council

Jason McBain is running for Kimberley City Council.

Jason McBain is home again in Kimberley, and he wants to be a part of making it even better.

McBain, although born in the United States, was raised in Kimberley, and his parents still live here. His career in hockey took him away when he was 17. He was drafted into the Hartford system in the NHL and then played in Europe until he retired at 31.

“When I retired, I wanted to challenge myself, so I went to school,’ he said. “I got a Bachelor’s in Geology and then a Masters in Engineering.”

He says that putting his mind to a challenge and getting it done will serve him well as a city councillor.

McBain worked as a civil engineer with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, primarily in flood control. He built quite a career for himself, becoming a national expert in the field, but the possibility of making his way home to Kimberley was always on his mind.

An opportunity came up with Vast Resources and he jumped at it, returning to Kimberley with his family.

“I have been coming back to visit over the years and I could see the changes happening. I think Council has done a pretty good job, but there are always issues of contention. I’d like to further the work they have done and make improvements where needed.”

As an engineer, McBain says he finds the many infrastructure projects facing the city exciting.

“There is a myriad of things that could make the city more sustainable,” he said.

He is particularly interested in making sure all of Kimberley’s recreation facilities are taken care of, from trails to the arenas to the pool and sports fields, given the amount of kids in town.

“It’s important to hold on to these assets.”

McBain says he his life experience will assist him on Council.

“Working for the Corps, I was a public servant. It’s different than being an elected official, but I worked with local government a lot. I’m used to being at town hall meetings and being asked tough questions.

“With my background in hockey, I got used to being yelled at or praised. You have to be able to handle criticism.”

He is very pleased to see so many people running.

“It’s an awesome sign to have this many people willing to contribute. Everybody wants what is best for the town.

“The question is who resonates with me? Who has a message? Who can bridge that gap between the older population and the young families?

“I feel I can help with that.”

