Jason Simon-Cumming is running for Kimberley City Council. He is pictured here with his wife Erica and daughter Melody. (Lucy Hamilton file).

Jason Simon-Cumming running for Council

Jason (Jay) Simon-Cumming is running for Kimberley City Council with hopes of supporting light industry and housing options in the community.

Simon-Cumming moved to Kimberley “a dozen” years ago from southern Ontario. He works as a mechanic for Meadowbrook Motors, and when he isn’t at work you can find him mountain biking, camping with his family, or skiing.

“I came for a year and I haven’t left,” he laughed during an interview with the Bulletin. “I met my wife in College. We lived in Meadowbrook for a number of years and now Blarchmont. We bought a house, had a baby, we’re building out roots here. I stayed here for many of the same reasons as others: it’s such a great place to live.”

He adds that he is in support of bringing light industry to town, ultimately to create future jobs for children such as his two-year-old daughter.

“Kimberley used to be a mining town and we’re never going to be that ever again, but you know, it took a long time for me to find a job that would support my family,” he explained. “This is a great place for tourism jobs and entrepreneurs but you have to live that lifestyle or be willing to take that risk.

“A lot of the old-timers who live here and have retired used to be able to take their toolkits and their lunch boxes and head off to a reliable job every day. Those types of jobs are few and far between now.”

He adds that the Marysville bench lands, which were zoned light-industrial in the most recent Official Community Plan and have been a large topic at Council meetings, might not be the most ideal place for light industry. However Simon-Cumming believes there are other places that can support industry within Kimberley’s boundaries.

“I am in support of light industry, provided that we can come up with a solution that is best for most people,” he said. “You’re never going to make everyone happy, but I think that we can grow our industry sector with the right planning.”

He believes that his strong problem solving and people skills will help him if elected.

“I’m very open-minded and can be persuaded with the right argument. I don’t get things stuck in my head as if they have to be one way,” Simon-Cumming explained. “I have thought about running for Council before but just never made the jump. My daughter is now two years old and I can’t help but think of her future. She may move away, like many who grow up here, but it would be nice for her to stay, to have the option of buying a house and having a good job.”

He says that housing is becoming more and more expensive, creating other issues like a shortage of rental properties and parking availability.

“Housing is so expensive now that many people are sharing a home. So you have four or five people needing to park at a house with one or two parking spots. I think we need to take a look at affordable housing as well as re-opening the discussion on angled parking,” said Simon-Cumming.

He says that where the City spends its money needs to be a priority for Council wether it’s building a bridge or replacing aging infrastructure.

Previous story
Dave Corbould seeks a seat on Kimberley City Council

Just Posted

Jason Simon-Cumming running for Council

Jason (Jay) Simon-Cumming is running for Kimberley City Council with hopes of… Continue reading

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Marilee Quist I always get a little nostalgic at this time of… Continue reading

All candidates forum at McKim

Forum to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Kimberley scouts bag 1500 sandbags for fundraising initiative

On Saturday September 22, the local Scouting Groups, accompanied with parents and… Continue reading

Dave Corbould seeks a seat on Kimberley City Council

Although Dave Corbould hasn’t lived in Kimberley for very long, he is… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson wants one-on-one, no Green

Saganash drops F-bomb in Commons over federal approach to Trans Mountain

NDP’s reconciliation critic accused federal government of ‘wilfully’ violating constitutional duties

VIDEO: B.C. dairy farmer says Trump doesn’t understand the industry

‘They need supply management just as bad as we need to keep it’: sixth generation farmer Devan Toop

VIDEO: Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

Transit Police are investigating the incident, shared online by fellow passengers on Vancouver bus

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

UPDATED: Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in prison for sexual assault

Judge also declared the disgraced comedian a ‘sexually violent predator’

Most Read