Jason Simon-Cumming running for Council

Jason (Jay) Simon-Cumming is running for Kimberley City Council with hopes of supporting light industry and housing options in the community.

Simon-Cumming moved to Kimberley “a dozen” years ago from southern Ontario. He works as a mechanic for Meadowbrook Motors, and when he isn’t at work you can find him mountain biking, camping with his family, or skiing.

“I came for a year and I haven’t left,” he laughed during an interview with the Bulletin. “I met my wife in College. We lived in Meadowbrook for a number of years and now Blarchmont. We bought a house, had a baby, we’re building out roots here. I stayed here for many of the same reasons as others: it’s such a great place to live.”

He adds that he is in support of bringing light industry to town, ultimately to create future jobs for children such as his two-year-old daughter.

“Kimberley used to be a mining town and we’re never going to be that ever again, but you know, it took a long time for me to find a job that would support my family,” he explained. “This is a great place for tourism jobs and entrepreneurs but you have to live that lifestyle or be willing to take that risk.

“A lot of the old-timers who live here and have retired used to be able to take their toolkits and their lunch boxes and head off to a reliable job every day. Those types of jobs are few and far between now.”

He adds that the Marysville bench lands, which were zoned light-industrial in the most recent Official Community Plan and have been a large topic at Council meetings, might not be the most ideal place for light industry. However Simon-Cumming believes there are other places that can support industry within Kimberley’s boundaries.

“I am in support of light industry, provided that we can come up with a solution that is best for most people,” he said. “You’re never going to make everyone happy, but I think that we can grow our industry sector with the right planning.”

He believes that his strong problem solving and people skills will help him if elected.

“I’m very open-minded and can be persuaded with the right argument. I don’t get things stuck in my head as if they have to be one way,” Simon-Cumming explained. “I have thought about running for Council before but just never made the jump. My daughter is now two years old and I can’t help but think of her future. She may move away, like many who grow up here, but it would be nice for her to stay, to have the option of buying a house and having a good job.”

He says that housing is becoming more and more expensive, creating other issues like a shortage of rental properties and parking availability.

“Housing is so expensive now that many people are sharing a home. So you have four or five people needing to park at a house with one or two parking spots. I think we need to take a look at affordable housing as well as re-opening the discussion on angled parking,” said Simon-Cumming.

He says that where the City spends its money needs to be a priority for Council wether it’s building a bridge or replacing aging infrastructure.