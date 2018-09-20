Kevin Dunnebacke running for City Council

Local business owner Kevin Dunnebacke is running for Kimberley City Council. You may know Dunnebacke as the owner and operator of K-Town Custom Auto.

Dunnebacke says he is running because he wants to see Kimberley continue to grow, and wants to help make a difference in doing so.

“I want to be a part of my community and give back to the community, I’m here for life,” said Dunnebacke, who has lived here for the past five years. “I have my little business here and my little family; we love it here.”

He says he is happy with the direction that the City is currently headed.

“You always hear people in coffee shops complaining about different decisions made throughout the City. The only way to make a difference is to make yourself heard,” he said. “We need to move forward together and continue to grow, while maintaining the small town charm that makes Kimberley and the Kootenays so desirable.”

Dunnebacke first moved to Kimberley 15 years ago, however when he received a job for CP Rail in the Jim Smith area, he decided to move there to pursue his career. He resided there for 12 years before moving back to Kimberley.

He also worked for the Village of Fruitvale in the West Kootenay, where he grew up, working on different infrastructure projects. He believes that experience, coupled with his time as a mechanic, will help him to make important decisions on Council.

“I’m good with people, I’m a good listener, and mechanically I know what works and what doesn’t,” said Dunnebacke. “I think I am realistic in terms of projects; the time it takes and the cost.”

He says that Kimberley is continuing to grow, and it’s important to look at sustainability when making decisions around the table at Council meetings.

“I want to see that any infrastructure that is built is done with the future in mind, not just the ‘right now’ factor,” he said. “Things should be built once and you move on, rather than continuing to spend taxpayers’ dollars. You have to make sure that all of the pieces of the puzzle fit together.”

He says that although he has not sat in on many council meetings, he understands the process and he thinks the concept is simple.

“You have to work as a team, a community. We all have to work together rather than working against each other,” said Dunnebacke. “I always knew about Kimberley and I fell in love with this place when I was about 30 years old. I want to see Kimberley grow for the future in positive leaps and bounds. I want to continue to raise my family here and watch the City grow both residentially and throughout the business community. You know, it would be nice not to have to go to Cranbrook for that one little thing you need.”

He pointed to his father, who worked for Cominco for 37 years.

“My father worked for Cominco and it’s what put food on my table as a kid,” said Dunnebacke, who also worked for Cominco when the mine was closing down. “Kimberley is a mining town, and we always will be. Industry built this town and I think people sometimes forget that. I want Kimberley to move in a positive forward direction and work together as a team in all aspects.”