Kyle Dalum running for City Council

Kyle Dalum is a man who believes in being prepared. Therefore, when he made the decision to run for Kimberley City Council about a year ago, he began attending Council meetings, to get a better idea of what to expect.

It was actually attending a Council meeting prior to that when he was inspired to run.

“I sat at a lot of meetings and couldn’t say anything if I didn’t agree. I was never a fan of politics before, but I believe you have to step up.”

Dalum, age 38, is a former combat engineer who served with the Canadian forces in Bosnia, the United States and Canada. He, and his service dog Phelan, are a familiar sight around town, as he worked on the Veterans Memorial Park with his mother, Cindy Postnikoff.

Once he made the decision to run for Council, he attended almost every meeting in order to be prepared.

“You don’t go into anything blind,” he said.

Dalum believes he can offer his experience and point of view in a non-partisan, non-emotional way that would have a positive affect on the community.

“I believe Kimberley is changing course in a better direction. The community is together again as a community.”

He understands the challenges ad says he is prepared to make the tough decisions after gathering all the available information.

“I’m bringing judgment without emotion. I want to look at the facts and make informed decisions.”

“It’s to easy making some of the decisions Council has to make,” he said.

He uses the decision to end the flat tax as an example. Yes, it ties taxes to property value which many feel is more fair, but it has also created some cost-prohibitions on new builds, some of which he says have gone to Cranbrook instead.

Dalum continues to work with veterans through his involvement with Military Ames.

“Peer support is very important to me,” he said.