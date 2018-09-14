Michelle Nex running for City Council

Michelle Nex is a resident who is passionate about seeing Kimberley continue to grow, which is what motivated her to run for Kimberley City Council.

Nex, who is a business owner and manages properties in Kimberley, has lived here for approximately 16 years. She grew up in Sooke on Vancouver island.

“I moved here just after the mine closed and witnessed how devastating that was to the community,” Nex said. “The government outlet closed, the hospital closed, many businesses closed and it was hard to watch that happen.”

She adds that Kimberley is back on the upswing, and she would like to continue to see that growth in economy. Sustainability, infrastructure and diversifying Kimberley’s business community are priorities for Nex.

“I want to help guide Kimberley in the direction it’s already going,” said Nex. “Sustainability is key; Kimberley needs to be able to sustain itself. We need to attract businesses and light industry to replace our aging infrastructure and maintain the infrastructure we have.”

She says that she has what it takes to help the City progress. She believes her sound judgement and practicality are traits that will help her make the important decisions at Council meetings.

“Kimberley is growing, and it’s good. We want to continue that growth,” Nex said. “We have the first building start in how long? It’s exciting to see, we need more of that. We need affordable housing here in Kimberley and I would like to see Kimberley continue to grow and thrive.”

Lastly, Nex encourages all eligible residents to get out and vote.

“Get out there and vote, even if not for me, your vote matters,” she said.