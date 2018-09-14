Michelle Nex running for City Council

Michelle Nex is a resident who is passionate about seeing Kimberley continue to grow, which is what motivated her to run for Kimberley City Council.

Nex, who is a business owner and manages properties in Kimberley, has lived here for approximately 16 years. She grew up in Sooke on Vancouver island.

“I moved here just after the mine closed and witnessed how devastating that was to the community,” Nex said. “The government outlet closed, the hospital closed, many businesses closed and it was hard to watch that happen.”

She adds that Kimberley is back on the upswing, and she would like to continue to see that growth in economy. Sustainability, infrastructure and diversifying Kimberley’s business community are priorities for Nex.

“I want to help guide Kimberley in the direction it’s already going,” said Nex. “Sustainability is key; Kimberley needs to be able to sustain itself. We need to attract businesses and light industry to replace our aging infrastructure and maintain the infrastructure we have.”

She says that she has what it takes to help the City progress. She believes her sound judgement and practicality are traits that will help her make the important decisions at Council meetings.

“Kimberley is growing, and it’s good. We want to continue that growth,” Nex said. “We have the first building start in how long? It’s exciting to see, we need more of that. We need affordable housing here in Kimberley and I would like to see Kimberley continue to grow and thrive.”

Lastly, Nex encourages all eligible residents to get out and vote.

“Get out there and vote, even if not for me, your vote matters,” she said.

Previous story
Steven Royer running for Council

Just Posted

Astounding virtuosity of Gabriel Palatchi displayed at Studio 64

Argentinian-born keyboard artist Gabriel Palatchi demonstrated his extraordinary musical ability in a… Continue reading

Acoustic R & B / blues concert Live at Studio 64

Clinton Swanson Trio concert Live at Studio 64, September 29, 2018

Launch of Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin Farmers’ Market Trail will strengthen relationship between farmers, markets, and market-goers

Sept. 11, 2018, Vancouver, BC – The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets… Continue reading

Mountain City Travel and Avalon Waterways help the East Kootenay Foundation for Health bring the MALDI TOF a little closer to reality

For the Bulletin Have you or one of your loved ones ever… Continue reading

The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Mortgage stress test losing impact on B.C. housing sales: BCREA

Housing sales have been increasing each month since June across British Columbia cities

Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

Ibrahim Ali spoke quietly with an Arabic interpreter and did not address the court

Monster typhoon slams into northeastern Philippines

More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, with anticipated gusts

Surrogate dogs help nurse 20 orphan puppies for B.C. humane society

11 young golden retrievers have found new temporary homes in Mill Bay and Shawnigan

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

Most Read