Nigel Kitto seeks second term on Kimberley Council

Nigel Kitto is making another run for City Council, saying he is proud of what Council has achieved so far, and wants to continue the work.

“We are fortunate to have such an engaged community, and I remain willing to hear about the issues and concerns impacting Kimberley’s residents. I believe local politics shows how democracy can work – keeping an open mind, examining the evidence and considering differing opinions allows good communication, collaboration and compromise to find the best path forward for our community.

“Kimberley has grown significantly since I moved here with my family 12 years ago. Through my work as a RN at the Kimberley Health Centre, civic duties, sporting clubs and volunteerism I meet many residents, and feel fortunate to gain insights from a broad cross-section of our community.

As Kimberley continues to evolve, communication is key to ensure positive and sustainable change.

“I’m proud of the incumbent council’s achievements and my own contributions during the term. Our beautiful city has never looked better, the completion of several infrastructure projects have positively impacted our image as a Resort Municipality. Tourism growth is strong, and the outlook from Tourism Kimberley remains bright. Our world class and extensive trail network is a significant draw for both visitors and residents alike, and I will continue to advocate strongly in support of the Kimberley Nature Park Society and Kimberley Trails Society to sustainably manage this asset.

“Our impact on the environment is a fundamental concern to me. The successful inception of the Cranbrook commuter bus and future expansion plans will continue to reduce emissions, ease some congestion and the effects on our wildlife. I believe in responsible development and support in-filling with mixed density housing within our existing boundaries to minimize our City’s encroachment as we grow. Climate change and water security is an emerging issue and we must manage this valuable resource better. Smarter water use and attention to our aging infrastructure has been heightened during my first term and will remain a priority moving forward.

“My campaign catch cry is ‘Keeping it Real’. For me that means staying connected with the community and the issues residents are facing. It means investing in our infrastructure and considering how growth can be sustainable. It also means living within our means and being fiscally responsible. I feel Kimberley is on a roll right now, we need to build upon our successes by continuing with incremental and positive change to maintain the momentum. We must be ready to explore new opportunities while maintaining our community’s resilience by being prepared for future challenges.

“I remain excited of the prospects for the City of Kimberley and feel well prepared to serve a second term on City Council if elected.”