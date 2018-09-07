Nomination period has begun

Mayor Don McCormick has filed papers to seek re-election

Mayor Don McCormick has filed papers to run again.

The nomination period for municipal elections officially opened on Tuesday, September 4, but so far only three candidates have officially declared. Darryl Oakley and Josh Lockhart have declared for Council; and Mayor Don McCormick filed his papers on Tuesday. Candidates have 10 days from the opening of the nomination period to file their papers.

McCormick is running for his second term and is ready to start his campaign, when the period opens on September 22.

WATCH: Don McCormick makes it official

The election period is considerably shorter this year, with candidates having only 29 days to make their case before the October 20 election.

READ: Nomination period kicks off

McCormick, for one, says he thinks the shorter campaign period is a good thing.

“In a long campaign, people hear the same thing over and over. In a condensed campaign, you make your point, there’s the all candidates forum, and then it’s election day.”

There are advantages and disadvantages to being the incumbent, he says.

“As a challenger, you only have to think of the campaign. This time, I have a job as mayor and i can’t put it on hold.”

Part of that job means McCormick will be away during the height of the campaign as he travels to China on October 4 alongside Purcell International Education to meet with potential investors regarding a proposed international school in Kimberley.

READ: Firm seeks investors for international school

“I don’t have an option. I have to go,” he said, adding that hopefully the candidates forum can be scheduled so he can attend.

The forum is traditionally hosted by the Kimberley Chamber, but a date hasn’t been announced as yet.

McCormick says one advantage of being the incumbent is the level of knowledge he has acquired since taking on the role of Mayor, and having a previous term on Council as well.

“Generally a candidate may have an inflated view of the power a mayor or councillor has,” he said. “The reality is you are one of seven votes. We don’t run the City operations, staff does. Council runs things at a higher level.”

Most Read