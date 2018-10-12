Nowell Berg of Wasa running for Area E Director

The municipal election is fast approaching, with the first advance polling taking place yesterday. In addition to municipal mayor and council, and school board, rural residents in Area E around Kimberley will be electing a director to the Regional District.

Jane Walter is the incumbent, and running as well are Nowell Berg and Jack Walkley.

Berg has lived full time in Wasa for the past five years, but has a long history in the area as his family has owned the same land since 1949 and he spent many vacations here growing up.

He says he put his name in because he wanted to make sure there was a race so residents can have a choice.

“I have two key areas I want to focus on,” he said. “The first is successful and effective communication. Any level of government is only as strong as the input of its citizens.”

It’s important that residents receive accurate and up to date information from the RDEK before a final decision is made on land use or anything else, so people aren’t getting caught unaware, he says.

“Another key is the process procedure around zoning and land use decisions. I don’t think they are as effective and proactive as they could be.”

A challenge in Area E is that it is so huge, he says.

“The issues in Wasa, Ta Ta Creek and Skookumchuck are very different from those in Meadowbrook, and they are different from those at St. Mary Lake or Wycliffe.

“I have a great love and affection for this area. For the people, the land and the mountains. I’ve fished, hiked, biked and skied it. I be I would be an effective representative and an assertive advocate for Area E.”

An all candidates debate for the Area E candidates is scheduled for October 15at the Wasa Community Hall, at 7 p.m.

Previous story
B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Just Posted

Nowell Berg of Wasa running for Area E Director

The municipal election is fast approaching, with the first advance polling taking… Continue reading

Nature Park Society – Annual Larch Hike

Enjoy the fall colours

KAR hosting screening of Warren Miller’s ‘Face of Winter’

Warren Miller’s film Face of Winter will be showing this November at… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP second quarter report

Kimberley RCMP have released their second quarter report for 2018 and Sgt.… Continue reading

Two holes in one in two weeks

Local golfer Catharine McLinden has been having a great few weeks of… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Pope accepts Washington cardinal’s resignation amid scandal

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in two major sexual abuse and cover-up scandals and lost the support of many in his flock.

Organizers expect full arenas for world juniors in Vancouver, Victoria

Ticket demand for the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria has “exceeded expectations.”

Stockholm city government deal threatens 2026 Olympics bid

Calgary’s bid faces a Nov. 13 referendum, and full government support is not guaranteed in Italy.

Federal and provincial government reports aim to protect B.C.’s salmon

B.C. government appointed the Wild Salmon Advisory Council earlier this year to provide insight and guidance

Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

Canadians should be aware of the rules when travelling abroad once Ottawa allows recreational marijuana use at home

Florida: Too soon for homeowners to return to disaster zone

Beachfront homes were so obliterated that only slabs of concrete remain

Another Royal wedding: Princess Eugenie weds beau at Windsor Castle

The 28-year-old bride, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is ninth in line to the British throne

Most Read