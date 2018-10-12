Nowell Berg of Wasa running for Area E Director

The municipal election is fast approaching, with the first advance polling taking place yesterday. In addition to municipal mayor and council, and school board, rural residents in Area E around Kimberley will be electing a director to the Regional District.

Jane Walter is the incumbent, and running as well are Nowell Berg and Jack Walkley.

Berg has lived full time in Wasa for the past five years, but has a long history in the area as his family has owned the same land since 1949 and he spent many vacations here growing up.

He says he put his name in because he wanted to make sure there was a race so residents can have a choice.

“I have two key areas I want to focus on,” he said. “The first is successful and effective communication. Any level of government is only as strong as the input of its citizens.”

It’s important that residents receive accurate and up to date information from the RDEK before a final decision is made on land use or anything else, so people aren’t getting caught unaware, he says.

“Another key is the process procedure around zoning and land use decisions. I don’t think they are as effective and proactive as they could be.”

A challenge in Area E is that it is so huge, he says.

“The issues in Wasa, Ta Ta Creek and Skookumchuck are very different from those in Meadowbrook, and they are different from those at St. Mary Lake or Wycliffe.

“I have a great love and affection for this area. For the people, the land and the mountains. I’ve fished, hiked, biked and skied it. I be I would be an effective representative and an assertive advocate for Area E.”

An all candidates debate for the Area E candidates is scheduled for October 15at the Wasa Community Hall, at 7 p.m.