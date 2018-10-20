Polls closed, Kimberley City Council announced

Sandra Roberts, Nigel Kitto, Kent Goodwin, Darryl Oakley, Kyle Dalum and Jason McBain elected.

The results of the Municipal Election in Kimberley are in and Mayor Don McCormick will serve for another four terms.

Council members will include incumbents Sandra Roberts, Darryl Oakley, Nigel Kitto and Kent Goodwin with newcomers Kyle Dalum and Jason McBain gaining a seat.

The Bulletin caught up with Councillors Sandra Roberts and Darryl Oakley after the results were announced.

“It’s a thrilling experience to be accepted by the Kimberley community for a seccond time,” said Roberts. “I’m looking forward to accepting the responsibilities that Council must consider, thank you everyone.”

“First off, I’d like to thank Albert Hoglund for his unbelievable dedication of 30 years on Council. It is so appreciated and he has done so much for this community,” said Oakley. “Don McCormick has been great for Kimberley and will continue with the growth we have been seeing. We are really changing from a mining community to a City that’s quite dynamic.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the Council members that I have been working with, as well as getting to know Councillors Dalum and McBain. We are going to have a very strong Council and lots of work is going to get done over the next four years, it’s really great to see.”

The total voter results for each Mayoral and Council candidate are as follows:

Don McCormick: 1674

Albert Hoglund: 1152

Darryl Oakley: 1783

Nigel Kitto: 1713

Sandra Roberts: 1649

Jason McBain: 1645

Kent Goodwin: 1609

Kyle Dalum: 938

Craig Janzen: 803

Steven Royer: 690

Josh Lockhart: 670

Wendy Qureshi: 608

Michelle Nex: 601

Dave Corbould: 587

Kevin Dunnebacke: 546

Mac Campbell: 532

Jay Simon-Cumming: 458

