Polls closed, Kimberley City Council announced

The results of the Municipal Election in Kimberley are in and Mayor Don McCormick will serve for another four terms.
Council members will include incumbents Sandra Roberts, Darryl Oakley, Nigel Kitto and Kent Goodwin with newcomers Kyle Dalum and Jason McBain gaining a seat.
The Bulletin caught up with Councillors Sandra Roberts and Darryl Oakley after the results were announced.
“It’s a thrilling experience to be accepted by the Kimberley community for a seccond time,” said Roberts. “I’m looking forward to accepting the responsibilities that Council must consider, thank you everyone.”
“First off, I’d like to thank Albert Hoglund for his unbelievable dedication of 30 years on Council. It is so appreciated and he has done so much for this community,” said Oakley. “Don McCormick has been great for Kimberley and will continue with the growth we have been seeing. We are really changing from a mining community to a City that’s quite dynamic.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the Council members that I have been working with, as well as getting to know Councillors Dalum and McBain. We are going to have a very strong Council and lots of work is going to get done over the next four years, it’s really great to see.”
The total voter results for each Mayoral and Council candidate are as follows:
Don McCormick: 1674
Albert Hoglund: 1152
Darryl Oakley: 1783
Nigel Kitto: 1713
Sandra Roberts: 1649
Jason McBain: 1645
Kent Goodwin: 1609
Kyle Dalum: 938
Craig Janzen: 803
Steven Royer: 690
Josh Lockhart: 670
Wendy Qureshi: 608
Michelle Nex: 601
Dave Corbould: 587
Kevin Dunnebacke: 546
Mac Campbell: 532
Jay Simon-Cumming: 458