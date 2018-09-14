Steven Royer running for Council

Local businessman Steve Royer has only lived in Kimberley for a couple of years, but it didn’t take him long to fall in love with it.

“I live in Kimberley. I love it, and I want to make a difference,” he said, as he announced he would be running for city council.

Royer has no previous municipal experience, although he did run unsuccessfully in Cumberland four years ago.

However, with Coun. Bev Middlebrow retiring and Coun. Albert Hoglund running for Mayor, there are two vacant seats and he sees that as a great opportunity.

Royer has a couple of areas where he feels he can provide some assistance. One big concern for him is the lack of available housing in Kimberley.

“It’s a real crunch. You have entrepreneurs who want to work here, but there’s nowhere to live. And you’re paying high rent if you can find a place.”

Royer has a background in property management and small business and believes he could bring some of those skills to the table.

“Since moving to Kimberley in 2016 from Courtenay, on Vancouver Island, I have been impressed by the “neighbourhood” friendly atmosphere. I enjoy the freedom in the nature trails, the vibrant energy of the downtown, the Platzl, the Farmers Market, the Saturday festivals, attending the entertaining Dynamiters hockey games, and the passion the residents have for their history and quality of life.

While focusing on developing my new business in Kimberley, Royer’s Landscaping and Property Maintenance, I have participated in speaking at the Kimberley Gardening Club, socializing with residents and racing in the Round the Mountain Race. I am still discovering the many things I can do in Kimberley and every time I do, I am so glad I moved to this community.

“In the past I have represented Canada (Canadian champ 1995/96) in the 100km race at the 1995 and 1997 World Championships in Winschoten, Netherlands. I was the head coach for the Courtenay Cougar Youth Track and Field Club for 17 years and President of the Vancouver Island Runners Association for 8 years. I was a committee member on the Waste Management for Comox Valley Regional District for 5 years. I was also honoured to be a Torch Bearer for the BC Winter Games in 1995.

“As an owner of a small business in the Landscaping and Property Management industry I understand the challenges faced by small businesses. My entrepreneurial spirit has prompted me to run for council and utilize my knowledge to improve the housing and rental deficiency challenge, assist in improving infrastructure around the city.

“I am the father of three children, and I understand the challenges of raising a family. My commitment is to work together with everyone, to ensure that Kimberley is economically, environmentally and socially sustainable for all, both now and for future years.”

Royer is looking forward to getting out and meeting more people as he campaigns, and he also urges everyone to get out to the polls on election day.

“If you want to vote for me, great. But vote, no matter what,” he said.